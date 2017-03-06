Content management tools: Features users love and hate

When enterprise tech managers consider a content management system, they want it to be easy to administer, easy to customize for their organizatio, and capable of keeping the content secure.

Four of the top enterprise content management products are IBM Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Box, Alfresco and Microsoft’s SharePoint, according to reviews at IT Central Station. But what do enterprise users really think about some of these tools? Here, users give a shout-out for some of their favorite features, but also give the vendors a little tough love.