News

When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house

That's what San Francisco-based company, Apis Cor, did with its portable machine

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house   (1:15)
More for you to like:
R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff (1:35)
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds pressure sensitivity Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds... (1:45)
Russia's first 3D-printed house was completed in 24 hours using a mobile 3D printer
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house (1:15)
More like this

Russia now has its very first 3D-printed house. The 'construction' process only took about 24 hours and came in around $10,000. 

The structure is only 38 square meters (about 400 square feet) and includes a kitchen, living room and bathroom. On its website, Apis Cor claims that this is the first house to be printed on site rather than being assembled from pre-printed pieces made at an alternate location. This was possible thanks to the company's mobile 3D printer and concrete mixer, which take only about an hour to assemble. Human workers were needed to install the home's windows and fixtures. 

Prior 3D-printed structures have included an apartment building and villa in China and an office building in Dubai. Both of these projects used building sections that were at least in part printed off site. 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
chief ai officer primary
Think twice before you hire a chief AI officer

Is it time for companies to install a chief artificial intelligence officer to manage machine learning,...

Android Wear
Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was...

fitbit alta hr family
Fitbit's Alta HR adds heart-rate monitoring

Fitbit's new Alta HR tracker adds heart-rate tracking to its slim, stylish Alta wristband. The company...

resume makeover executive
IT Resume Makeover: Find focus by building a theme

The longer your career, the more difficult it can be to pull out the right details to create a focused...