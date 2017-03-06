News

Facebook confirms testing a dislike emoji for Messenger

Social net is hoping people will use it for voting on things like which restaurant to go to, instead of just being mean

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

dislike facebook
Credit: Giorgi Balakhadze
More like this

Facebook executives have been weighing whether or not to introduce a dislike button, or something similar to it, for years.

Now it seems the social network is taking a big step in possibly giving users something similar to the dislike button they've been asking for.

A spokesperson for Facebook's Messenger app confirmed to Computerworld today that they are running a small test of something akin to a dislike option.

"We're always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging," she said. "This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message."

The test is centered around what basically are thumbs up or a thumbs down emojis being added to the list of Facebook's other emoji reaction options, like love, laughter, wow, sad and angry.

The new emoji options could be used if a group of friends is deciding on whether to order a pizza or to meet at a particular restaurant or park.

There's no sign yet that Facebook executives are considering testing out the new like and dislike options on the Facebook website or app.

If the emotion options are pushed through, it would be the first additions since Facebook moved beyond just the "like" button in February 2016. That's when the world's largest social network added the haha, wow, sad, love and angry reactions.

If a dislike option is added, it would be a departure from what Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said about it in the past.

In a September 2015 town hall forum, Zuckerberg said they were working on adding to the single like option at the time but he was hesitant to give users a dislike option.

"It took us a while to get here because we didn't want to just build a dislike button because we don't want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up or down on people's posts," he said at the time. "That doesn't seem like the kind of community we want to create."

And in 2014, at another town hall event, Zuckerberg also voiced concern about the toxicity that a dislike button could spread on the social network.

Now it seems that the company is hoping people will use the thumbs up and down emojis as more of a way to vote on something, rather than to show their displeasure with someone's post. Of course, there's no stopping people from using the thumbs down or dislike button for any reason they choose.

This story, "Facebook confirms testing a dislike emoji for Messenger" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
chief ai officer primary
Think twice before you hire a chief AI officer

Is it time for companies to install a chief artificial intelligence officer to manage machine learning,...

Android Wear
Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was...

fitbit alta hr family
Fitbit's Alta HR adds heart-rate monitoring

Fitbit's new Alta HR tracker adds heart-rate tracking to its slim, stylish Alta wristband. The company...

resume makeover executive
IT Resume Makeover: Find focus by building a theme

The longer your career, the more difficult it can be to pull out the right details to create a focused...