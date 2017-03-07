7 tips to strengthen online security

Seeing the light

A lightbulb. We can connect a lightbulb in our house to the internet in case we need to turn the lights on or off while we’re away – or if we’re too lazy to walk to the light switch. The more lightbulbs, devices, apps and online services we use and connect with on a daily basis, the more we expose ourselves to security risks. This is the nature of how our digital lives have evolved and it requires more active participation as individuals to protect ourselves and minimize exposure.

If you are online today, checking email, buying someone a gift, posting to Facebook, paying bills, streaming Netflix, or monitoring your sleeping baby, you need to practice these seven tips for protecting your online presence suggested by Rob Sobers, director at Varonis Systems.