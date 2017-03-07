Opinion

VMWare joins the Linux Foundation as a Gold Member

The company hired Dirk Hohndel to lead its open source efforts last year. Joining the Linux Foundation shows that VMware is going even deeper into the open source world.

CIO |

More like this

VMware, the company known for changing the datacenter landscape with virtualization, has joined the Linux Foundation as a Gold member. This is the second highest membership tier at The Linux Foundation.

“VMware has underscored its commitment to the principles of open source development,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. “The open source community will benefit from VMware’s wealth of talent and resources as we collaborate to solve technology challenges from the data center to cloud infrastructure and beyond.”

VMWare has been involved with open source for a very long time. In 2011, the company created Cloud Foundry, the fully open source platform as a service (PaaS) project. In 2015, Cloud Foundry became a Linux Foundation collaborative project. Today, Cloud Foundry is to PaaS what Linux is to the server. It's a very critical technology for modern IT infrastructure.

In addition to Cloud Foundry, VMware is also involved with other open source projects, including Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), Open vSwitch and OpenStack.

In 2016, Dirk Hohndel, formerly chief Linux and open source technologist at Intel, joined VMWare as vice president and chief open source officer. Hohndel’s arrival at VMware meant that the company was going to adopt and aggressively embrace Linux and open source. VMware joining the Linux Foundation is apparently a result of Hohndel’s efforts.

In an earlier interview, Hohndel told me, “VMware today has a strong investment in open source and already is contributing to a large number of existing open source projects. And increasingly we are driving our own open source projects in order to create solutions for our customers that allow them to take advantage of the production-quality infrastructure that they are used to from VMWare, together with fast-moving open source software that so often defines the 'new normal' in cloud computing.”

Can we now expect more technologies being open sourced by VMware, including VMware Player for Linux?

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Swapnil Bhartiya is a journalist and writer who has been covering Linux & Open Source for 10 years.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

Resources
Featured Stories
google mac primary2
Is Google pushing Apple out of U.S. classrooms?

Chromebooks are quickly becoming the standard device in U.S. schools while Apple’s market share...

sprint disappear primary
Is Sprint about to disappear?

SoftBank wants to merge Sprint with T-Mobile or Comcast. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.

01 light
7 tips to strengthen online security

If you are online today, checking email, buying someone a gift, posting to Facebook, paying bills,...

Android Wear
Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was...