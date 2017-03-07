Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off Corsair Gaming MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
The MM300 is a high endurance, pro-grade cloth mouse pad for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, and the optimized textile-weaved surface design gives superior control and precision tracking for absolutely lethal in-game accuracy. With multiple sizes available, from small to extended, the MM300 has just the right size to fit your needs.  This gaming pad currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 700 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where the extended version's typical list price of $29.99 has been recently dropped 50% to just $14.99.  See this deal now on Amazon 

  • Corsair Gaming MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Extended

    $14.99 MSRP $29.99
