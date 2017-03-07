sponsored

17 questions to measure DevOps

If you ask 10 people to define DevOps, you’ll probably get 10 different answers. Some answers will focus on culture and collaboration; others may focus on tooling. (If you’re interested in our definition of DevOps, we wrote a post called What is DevOps?)

DevOps is hard to pin down, but most people agree that it’s about much more than tooling. It’s about people, processes and tools — and probably in that order. It’s about aligning team values and workflows to achieve business objectives. By adopting DevOps practices, you can move faster without sacrificing quality, and set yourself up for future innovation and growth.

How mature is DevOps at your organization? We created a 17-question DevOps assessment to help you find out. You’ll see how your peers have answered the questions, and also get advice tailored to your organization’s DevOps maturity.

You’ll also get a better understanding of the practical benefits of DevOps, including:

  • Improvements in instrumentation and monitoring, so you can find problems before customers encounter them, and improve recovery time.

  • Deployment of software in smaller, more frequent batches, to reduce risk of failure and get new features out to market — or your employees — faster.

  • Managing infrastructure as code, so changes can be rolled out quickly and accurately, with less manual work.

Take the assessment now. If you have any questions after completing the assessment, we’re here to help. See how Puppet helps you build a foundation for DevOps, and visit the Puppet resource library for case studies, white papers and more.

Looking for a job in DevOps? Get our ebook, DevOps and You: Advice for Building Your Career.

Related:
Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
google mac primary2
Is Google pushing Apple out of U.S. classrooms?

Chromebooks are quickly becoming the standard device in U.S. schools while Apple’s market share...

sprint disappear primary
Is Sprint about to disappear?

SoftBank wants to merge Sprint with T-Mobile or Comcast. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.

01 light
7 tips to strengthen online security

If you are online today, checking email, buying someone a gift, posting to Facebook, paying bills,...

Android Wear
Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was...