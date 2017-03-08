News

eBay's new Google Home chatbot can tell you how much your stuff is worth

If you want to start cleaning out your junk drawer, ask Google Home for the value of what you want to sell.

|

TechHive |

google home ebay
Credit: Derek Walter
More like this

Determining the value of some of that old gear taking up space in your closet or garage might become a lot easier if you have a Google Home.

In an onstage demo at Google Cloud Next, eBay chief product officer RJ Pittman showed how the online auctioneer might tie into Google's digital assistant. He started in by asking the bot if eBay could find the value of his Canon digital camera.

“Hi, I’m eBay. I’m the world’s price guide. You can ask me what something is worth,” the bot introduced itself.

The chatbot asked a couple of follow-up questions, including the model of the camera (it was an EOS 5D), if it was new, and its overall condition. The eBay bot then landed on a value of $2,548. This “digital concierge” is a key piece of eBay’s evolving strategy, according to Pittman. He didn’t demo how the bot would perform searches for related products, although the indication was that it could give you details about a wide range of items you might want to unload.

“We’ve taken it to Google Home because we want to be inside the home,” Pittman said.

There was no indication about when eBay's bot will become available to Google Home users, but we’ve reached out to Google for clarification and will update if we hear back.

The onstage demo was part of the pitch for Google Cloud, which Google is using to take on Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and other competitors in the cloud-computing space. Along with the chatbot, eBay announced it was bringing some of the company’s business services to Google Cloud.

This story, "eBay's new Google Home chatbot can tell you how much your stuff is worth" was originally published by TechHive.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
digital leadership gap primary
How to close the digital leadership gap

A new report by Deloitte identifies what it says is a serious shortfall of digital leadership in...

cia
How to know if your smart TV can spy on you

The voice control function of your smart TV can be used for eavesdropping while other features of your...

lake management primary
Teradata sends data lake platform to open source

The Kylo data lake management software platform, available via the Apache 2.0 license, aims to help...

negotiating contracts ts
How CRM buyers can negotiate the best deal

Avoid the risks of CRM software lock-in by choosing wisely the first time. Download this free IBISWorld...