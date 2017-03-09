News

After WikiLeaks' CIA dump, China tells U.S. to stop spying

PRC Foreign Ministry denounces alleged hacking

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

us china russia
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

China today asked the U.S. government to stop spying on it, China's first reaction to WikiLeaks' disclosure of a trove of CIA documents that alleged the agency was able to hack smartphones, personal computers, routers and other digital devices worldwide.

"We urge the U.S. to stop listening in, monitoring, stealing secrets and [conducting] cyber-attacks against China and other countries," said Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said today in a Beijing press briefing.

Geng also said that China would protect its own networks, was willing to work with others toward what he called "orderly cyberspace," and repeated his government's stock denunciation of hacking.

The U.S. and the People's Republic of China (PRC) regularly exchanges accusations of government-sanctioned cyber spying and more run-of-the-mill criminal hacking. In 2015, when the two countries signed their first cybercrime and cyberespionage agreement, the deal excluded government-based espionage.

On Tuesday, Wikileaks published nearly 9,000 documents it claimed came from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence. The cache described how the intelligence agency collected "zero-day" vulnerabilities -- those that had not been publicly reported and patched -- and aimed original and re-purposed malware against targets ranging from iPhones and smart TVs to Internet routers and Windows PCs.

Today, the secrets-spilling WikiLeaks implied it may share some of the most sensitive information with affected vendors like Apple, Cisco, and Microsoft so that they can fix potential flaws in their code.

WikiLeaks has so far withheld the source code of the CIA attack tools from the massive data dump.

This story, "After WikiLeaks' CIA dump, China tells U.S. to stop spying" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
fbi primary3
FBI wants private sector to help battle cybercrime

As the FBI has been expanding and retooling its approach to cyber investigations, Director James Comey...

amazon no checkout app primary
Will Amazon Go be a game-changer for retail?

Should retailers worry about Amazon Go, the internet giant’s no-checkout-required store? The answer is...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Racism in tech runs deep

A reader reminds senior writer Sharon Florentine that while racial progress has been slowly made over...

cia
How to know if your smart TV can spy on you

The voice control function of your smart TV can be used for eavesdropping while other features of your...