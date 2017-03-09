News

Microsoft's .NET Core slowly marches onto Raspberry Pi 3

Samsung also says native .NET Core support for ARM32 will be available for Tizen by October

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Raspberry Pi 3
Credit: Raspberry Pi
More like this

Microsoft's .NET Core is now making its way to Raspberry Pi developer boards, and an official .NET 2.0 Core is coming from the software company later this year.

The .NET Core for Raspberry Pi and instructions to install it are available on the Github site.

The .NET platform can be used to develop mobile, PC, and server applications and services. The Raspberry Pi 3 board can serve as an entry-level PC or be used to develop smart gadgets, robots, or internet-of-things devices.

Microsoft recently opened up the programming framework for .NET Core, and separate from the Raspberry Pi move, Samsung is adopting it for the Tizen OS platform. Tizen is a Linux-based OS being developed by Samsung used in smartwatches and other devices.

The version of .NET Core for Raspberry Pi is fairly rudimentary, more of a stepping stone to the final version of .NET 2.0 Core. The Raspberry Pi has an ARM processor, and a version of .NET Core is being adapted for that architecture.

"We can confirm there is an ARM32 version of .NET Core out on GitHub," a Microsoft spokesman said in an email. "It is an implementation of .NET Core that Samsung, Microsoft, and the community are working on. We are making it available to customers ... so they can use it on Raspberry Pis, IoT, etc." 

The .NET Core build on Github will work with Ubuntu 16.04 and Windows 10 IoT Core, which are both supported by Raspberry Pi. Support for the .NET Core will be through Github and not official Microsoft support channels, the spokesman said.

"This development work is part of the 2.0 wave of .NET Core, which is coming later in 2017. We have nothing yet to share on Microsoft support for ARM32 outside of Tizen,” the spokesman said.

A Tizen roadmap states that native ARM32 support for .Net Core will come around October this year.

"Samsung will be shipping their Tizen platform on both .NET Core x86 and .NET Core ARM32. They will build their own supported releases of this just like Red Hat builds their own supported releases of .NET Core," the Microsoft spokesman said.

Customers who want support for .NET Core on the Tizen platform will have to go through Samsung, the same way Red Hat customers would get support for .NET Core on their platform.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

Resources
Featured Stories
fbi primary3
FBI wants private sector to help battle cybercrime

As the FBI has been expanding and retooling its approach to cyber investigations, Director James Comey...

amazon no checkout app primary
Will Amazon Go be a game-changer for retail?

Should retailers worry about Amazon Go, the internet giant’s no-checkout-required store? The answer is...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Racism in tech runs deep

A reader reminds senior writer Sharon Florentine that while racial progress has been slowly made over...

cia
How to know if your smart TV can spy on you

The voice control function of your smart TV can be used for eavesdropping while other features of your...