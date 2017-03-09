News

Google launches official Gmail Add-on program

Developers will be able to write one integration and have it run on the web, iOS, and Android

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

gmail add ons still
Credit: Google
More like this

Google is making it possible for developers to bring their services into Gmail using new integrations called Add-ons.

It’s built so that developers can write one set of code in Google’s Apps Script language and have their integration run in Gmail on the web, as well as inside Google’s Android and iOS apps for the service. For example, a QuickBooks add-on would let users easily send invoices to people who they’re emailing.  

Google already offers Add-ons for its Docs word processing and Sheets spreadsheet software.

This sort of system could be useful for users because it helps them get work done without leaving Gmail. It also helps draw users into Google’s official email app, rather than use one of the many other clients that can access the service, including Microsoft Outlook.

It’s similar to what Microsoft has created for its Office 365 Add-Ins system, which allows developers to add third-party functionality to Outlook, Word, and other apps. Outlook for iOS just received support for running add-ins with an update last month.  

There is no shortage of companies extending Gmail at the moment, but that usually comes in the form of a browser extension. These tools are different because they don't require such extensions, which may be more appealing to security-conscious administrators. 

Google announced Thursday it has already partnered on Add-ons with QuickBooks, ProsperWorks, and Salesforce. The company plans to open up early developer access soon. Those interested in signing up for the Add-on program can do so here.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
target ciso primary
Target names new CISO to replace Brad Maiorino

Rich Agostino, who helped shore up the retail giant’s cybersecurity defense following a significant...

amazon no checkout app primary
Will Amazon Go be a game-changer for retail?

Should retailers worry about Amazon Go, the internet giant’s no-checkout-required store? The answer is...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Racism in tech runs deep

A reader reminds senior writer Sharon Florentine that while racial progress has been slowly made over...

cia
How to know if your smart TV can spy on you

The voice control function of your smart TV can be used for eavesdropping while other features of your...