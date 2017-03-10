News

Based in C and similar to Swift, Gravity offers portable code for iOS and Android

The embeddable language can be used for mobile and desktop development

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Based in C and similar to Swift, Gravity offers portable code for iOS and Android
Credit: Unsplash via Pexels
More like this

Gravity, an embeddable, lightweight programming language written in C, is an option for mobile application development while backing multiple programming variants.

Supporting data-driven, functional, object-oriented, and procedural programming, Gravity was built for Creo Lab's Creo design tool for the Mac, but it's a standalone product, developer Marco Bambini said. Currently in beta, open source Gravity enables developers to easily write portable code for iOS and Android. It also supports desktop and embeddable development.

A class-based concurrent scripting language with syntax similar to Swift, Gravity can be compiled on any platform using a C99 compiler, according to the project description. The compiler and virtual machine combined add fewer than 200KB to the executable on on a 64-bit system.

Bambini sees Gravity as complementary companion to Swift and Java development for mobile platforms. The language was supported by a pair of open source projects. The inspiration for closures comes from the  Lua programming language; specifically from the "Closures in Lua" document, while the  Wren concurrent scripting language inspired fibers, upvalues handling, and some parts of the garbage collector.

This story, "Based in C and similar to Swift, Gravity offers portable code for iOS and Android" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

Resources
Featured Stories
cio quick takes focus
CIO Quick Takes: What's your strategic focus?

What are the top priorities for CIOs and other IT leaders for the new year? Thirty weigh in and share...

google hangouts cuts in half primary
Google splits Hangouts in half

Google introduced a rebuilt Hangouts for the enterprise and added features to its G Suite productivity...

amazon no checkout app primary
Will Amazon Go be a game-changer for retail?

Should retailers worry about Amazon Go, the internet giant’s no-checkout-required store? The answer is...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Racism in tech runs deep

A reader reminds senior writer Sharon Florentine that while racial progress has been slowly made over...