The IT equipment you can take into battle

The farmer's revenge

To modern city folk, the scythes and pitchforks farmers use in their work may seem quaint, but of course they represent a specific form of technology—an innovation at one point that become everyday over the centuries. And as the stereotypical image of the pitchfork-wielding mob makes clear, these implements could be quickly transformed into improvised weapons. In fact, in Japan, traditional kama scythes were integrated into various forms of martial arts.

If you're in IT, you're as familiar with your laptop and your cell phone as a farmer is with his tools. And just like Japanese farmers with their kama, you might find yourself using one of those tools in battle, for offense or defense. We admit, that's pretty unlikely, but we'll step you through some of the odder possibilities.