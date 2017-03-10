News

Apple's Swift soars into Tiobe's top 10 programming languages

However, Swift's Apple-centric focus could prevent the language from climbing much higher

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Apple's Swift soars into Tiobe's top 10 programming languages
Credit: Stefan Berndtsson
More like this

The Swift language was introduced to much fanfare by Apple in June 2014, positioned as a modern successor to the Objective-C language that has driven iOS and MacOS application development. Now, Swift has cracked the top 10 in Tiobe's language popularity index, demonstrating momentum for the fledgling language as it approaches its third birthday. But Tiobe has doubts about how far up in the rankings Swift can move, given its Apple-centric focus.

Tiobe's March index has Swift in 10th place with a 2.268 percent rating. "The expectations [for Swift] were high right from the start, but adoption took off slowly," a report accompanying the index states. "That is for good reasons by the way, because the installed base of Objective-C code is quite large."

While developers are writing new applications in Swift, they are not actively migrating old applications written in Objective-C to Swift, Tiobe said. "This is also what we observe at customer sites. Since Swift is mainly intended to write applications in Apple's ecosystem, it is expected that it won't rise much further."

In fact, Tiobe Managing Director Paul Jansen, who compiles the index, does not expect it to rise to any further than the seventh spot. While efforts have been made to get Swift to work with Windows and Linux, Jansen said he has not seen anyone using a non-Apple-focused version yet.

Tiobe's index is calculated by a formula assessing searches on language in popular search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Wikipedia. Swift also takes 10th place in this month's PyPL Popularity of Programming Language Index, which analyzes how often language tutorials are searched on in Google. It has a 2.9 percent share in the PyPL index.

Elsewhere in the Tiobe index, Java again finishes first, with a rating of 16.384 percent, followed by C (7.742) and C++ (5.184). All three have seen their shares slip lately while still remaining in top spots. Following in the fourth and fifth spots were C# (4.409) and Python (3.919). In the sixth to ninth spots were Visual Basic.Net (3.174), PHP (3.009), JavaScript (2.667), and Delphi/Object Pascal (2.544).

For PyPL, its top language also was Java, with a 22.7 percent share. Following it from second to eighth places were Python (15), PHP (9.3), C# (8.3), JavaScript (7.7), C++ (6.9), Objective-C (4.1), and R (3.5).

This story, "Apple's Swift soars into Tiobe's top 10 programming languages" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

Resources
Featured Stories
target ciso primary
Target names new CISO to replace Brad Maiorino

Rich Agostino, who helped shore up the retail giant’s cybersecurity defense following a significant...

amazon no checkout app primary
Will Amazon Go be a game-changer for retail?

Should retailers worry about Amazon Go, the internet giant’s no-checkout-required store? The answer is...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Racism in tech runs deep

A reader reminds senior writer Sharon Florentine that while racial progress has been slowly made over...

cia
How to know if your smart TV can spy on you

The voice control function of your smart TV can be used for eavesdropping while other features of your...