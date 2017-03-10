Discover Connection's Unique Capabilities

A few months ago, I told you all about our new Distribution and Configuration Center in Wilmington, OH. It had just recently been completed, and we sure were—and are!—proud of it. With the new space, we can increase efficiency across shipping and distribution, as well as the numerous configuration services we offer our customers.

Today, I’d like to invite you to learn a little more about our new facility and the services we offer. I had the opportunity to work with our team to create a series of short informational videos to share our history, our capabilities, and our plans for the future.

In our first video, you’ll learn more about what makes Connection and our configuration center unique, as well as what certifications we hold and services we offer. Next, we’ll show you more of the history of our distribution and configuration services and how we expanded to meet current demand while keeping our eyes on the future.

Then we’ll take a deeper look into our configuration and imaging services and how we can meet our customers’ unique needs. And finally, we’ll take you through our inventory planning services to see how we can smooth the way for your next technology rollout.

Take a look at our video series, and let us know what you think. We’d be thrilled to get started on a project for you!