The Moto Z Play is the latest in the Lenovo family of smartphones to get Android Nougat. But that’s not the only big update this week—Google’s Pixel and Nexus devices are getting several critical security patches.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

Motorola

Moto Z Play: Motorola tends to be one of the better Android manufacturers when it comes to delivering Android updates. That’s fallen off a bit since the Lenovo acquisition, but you’re still part of a rather exclusive club now that your phone is getting Nougat. Motorola recommends you have at least 50 percent battery life and be connected to Wi-Fi when installing the update.

Google

March security update: Before it’s time to celebrate the luck of the Irish, be sure you get the latest round of security patches from Google. The monthly update is now available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), and Nexus 6.

Android distribution numbers: Sales of the Pixel and some recent Nougat updates have bumped the Nougat numbers in Google’s latest monthly report. However, that still leaves Nougat barely cracking the two percent threshold.

Lollipop remains the biggest piece of the pie, coming in at 32.5 percent. For the 31.3 percent still on Marshmallow, there's one piece of good news: Google Assistant is coming to your device soon.

This story, "Android device updates: Nougat rollout begins for the Moto Z Play" was originally published by Greenbot.