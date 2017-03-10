Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
70% off PaperPort Professional 14

PaperPort Profesional 14
One thing for certain is that every year we have to file our taxes. Stuck between gathering all the correct documentation and making sure you have everything you need in one place, it can become a strenuous process.&nbsp;Take control of your documents and have instant access to them all. From scanning and converting, to editing and sharing files, with PaperPort Professional 14 simplify document management and spend less time thinking about missing files and more on getting work done.

Nuance is currently offering PaperPort Professional 14 at the discounted price of $600, a good deal considering its $200 list price. Check this deal now on Nuance.

This story, "70% off PaperPort Professional 14 - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

  • PaperPort Professional 14

    $59.99 MSRP $199.99
