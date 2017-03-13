Digital innovation takes flight at SFO

Ian Law, CIO of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), is constantly at the intersection of a variety of business challenges. The obvious: running the technology powering air travel, passenger safety and well-being. The not so obvious: working with retailers, ride-sharing name brands and government agencies to make sure all operations are running smoothly.

Not only does Law need to make sure the day-to-day operations are running efficiently, he continually looks for ways innovation can drive revenue, ease passenger frustration or make the airport more accessible.

We phoned Law to discuss many aspects of his job and how innovation can be achieved in such a complex environment. In this roughly half-hour interview with IDG’s Chief Content Officer John Gallant, Law covers: