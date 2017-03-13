News

Staples dropped the price of this HP 15-inch Notebook to $500

This 15-inch notebook from HP has ho-hum display resolution, but the Kaby Lake processor and sizable hard drive make up for it.

Contributor, PCWorld |

More like this

Staples has a nice sale on a solid daily driver for those in the market for a new laptop. The HP Notebook 15-AY163NR is on sale this week for $500, $150 off the suggested price and about $60 to $100 cheaper than what you can find elsewhere right now.

The notebook features a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. That is admittedly not great when 1080p displays are so commonplace, but the rest of the specs make up for it.

At the heart of this PC is the dual-core 2.7GHz Intel “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7500U. It also has 8GB of RAM and a healthy 1 terabyte hard drive spinning at 5,400 RPM. There’s a DVD drive (part of the reason this laptop pushes to the heavy side), and Intel HD 620 integrated graphics. HP says you can expect about 6 hours and change for battery life.

This laptop is a little on the heavy side hitting our upper tolerance limit of 5 pounds for an everyday grab-and-go laptop. 

Similar to other HP laptops we’ve seen—like this distant cousin—the Notebook 15 comes packing some bloat including a 30-day free trial of McAfee LiveSafe and one year’s worth of 25GB of Dropbox storage. The Dropbox offer sounds nice, but it’s only for a year and you can get a full terabyte of cloud storage from the company for about $100 per year.

Nevertheless, if you can stand a bit of bloat this laptop is worth a look.

hpnotebook15 HP

Today’s deal: HP Notebook 15 with Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD for $500 ]

This story, "Staples dropped the price of this HP 15-inch Notebook to $500" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

Resources
Featured Stories
workforce management and hiring trends 2017
Why GE is winning the war for tech talent

GE is poaching elite engineers from top technology companies by offering big challenges, sexy software...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

disaster recovery button
Is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

google hangouts cuts in half primary
Google splits Hangouts in half

Google introduced a rebuilt Hangouts for the enterprise and added features to its G Suite productivity...