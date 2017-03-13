sponsored

How to develop mature DevOps practices

Every company must act like a software company these days. That's why DevOps is so critical to your success: DevOps methodologies help you get better software to your users, and build tighter feedback loops for more effective learning.

If you’ve already undergone a DevOps transformation, you’re likely already seeing better cross-functional alignment and shared responsibility.  Hopefully you’re deploying software more frequently, recovering from failures faster, and dealing with far fewer security issues.

Now it’s time to take your DevOps initiative to the next level to achieve greater control, predictability and flexibility. By continually improving, you make room for more experimentation and innovation, and can even retain top talent. (See the proof in Puppet’s annual State of DevOps Report.)

Where should you go next? Continuous Improvement is a new ebook for anyone who's already tackled the fundamental DevOps practices and wants to go further. You’ll learn tips on improving cross-departmental collaboration, holding internal events like workshops and hackathons, and building in metrics and transparency to hold everyone accountable.

The ebook also discusses:

  • The importance of cross-functional ownership, and why every team must get involved.

  • How to identify your organization’s biggest constraints, and correct them.

  • The positive impacts that DevOps has on retention and recruitment.

If you're ready to explore more advanced DevOps techniques, download the ebook.

Related:
NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
workforce management and hiring trends 2017
Why GE is winning the war for tech talent

GE is poaching elite engineers from top technology companies by offering big challenges, sexy software...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

disaster recovery button
Is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...

google hangouts cuts in half primary
Google splits Hangouts in half

Google introduced a rebuilt Hangouts for the enterprise and added features to its G Suite productivity...