Has the Holy Grail of batteries finally arrived?

There has been a lot of talk recently about how technologies like the Internet of Things and AI will change things for everyone. But while those changes are important, 2017 could also be the year where major advances in battery technology change our lives as well.

In fact, most of us deal with lithium-ion batteries more than we deal with AI or the Internet of Things. You probably remember the Samsung Galaxy Note debacle last year, where the phones exploded and set on fire precisely because of faulty batteries. Outside of cell phones, lithium-ion batteries are supposed to power electric cars and make renewables like solar and wind more reliable. The fact that Tesla has now spent more than $1 billion on its massive Nevada battery factory shows just how much leading tech companies are obsessed with batteries.

But for years, leading researchers had worried about how much further lithium-ion battery technology could develop. Now it is starting to appear we will not have to, as one of the creators of the lithium-ion battery, 94-year old John Goodenough, has developed a new battery which can solve this technological deadlock.

More problems than explosions

Goodenough is a professor with the University of Texas who has developed what we call a solid-state battery which uses solid glass as an electrolyte. The result is a battery which could hold three times as much charge as a lithium battery, be fully charged within minutes, and is made of more environmentally friendly materials.

It should be noted that this is not the only instance of research into solid state batteries. Samsung along with MIT conducted a similar solid state battery project last year, and Dyson acquired a solid-state battery last year. But the development and research into solid state batteries is a sign of how researchers are determined to move past lithium ion.

What are the problems with lithium batteries? While they have been successful for the past 20 to 30 years and companies are still improving them, there are hard limits to how much we can get from lithium ion technology. Lithium ion batteries steadily lose charge over time, as anyone who has ever owned a smartphone or laptop for a long period of time can attest.

Most importantly, you cannot just stack lithium ion batteries together in order to store more charge, as that increases the risk of them overheating and exploding. Last year, a NASA robot exploded in the lab because one of the 96 lithium cells overheated and created a chain reaction. If society had a battery which could store more charge and not lose it over time, electric cars would actually be able to hold a charge which could let them go farther. Solar plants would be able to store energy gathered during sunny days and steadily release it under cloudy conditions.

Cost, cost, cost

While Goodenough has created a solid state battery, lithium ion batteries will not go the way of nickel batteries or the dinosaur. Not necessarily. He is not the first person in recent years to promise big developments in new battery technology which have gone nowhere.

While lithium ion batteries have their flaws, the fundamental problem with experimental technologies like solid state batteries is whether they can be cost-effectively made. Developing batteries, according to Eduardo Severin, is a delicate science, as minute changes in the material composition can have drastic results. This delicate science requires funding beyond what a mere startup can provide.

Unfortunately, investment in new battery technology does not appear to be forthcoming. Companies like Tesla are instead focusing on refining lithium technology and expanding production, as Tesla demonstrates with its gigafactory. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Because small changes in the battery can drastically improve its capacity, one could reason that it is better to focus on minor edits instead of reinventing the wheel. For example, a recent experiment indicated that using silicon as an alternative electrode instead of graphite could theoretically improve the held charge by a lithium-ion battery by six times.

Lithium-Ion or new developments

Researcher are convinced that at some point, society will need to move past lithium-ion batteries to find something more effective. And researchers like Samsung and Goodenough are showing that progress is being made.

But massive startups like Tesla for now seem content to tweak and improve existing battery technology, which limits the funds that are out there to improve on ideas like Goodenough’s solid-state battery. However, Goodenough’s prestige as the developer of the lithium-ion battery could lend attention to his idea in contrast to other battery experiments.

There may not be a Holy Grail quite yet, but progress is steadily made towards improving battery technology. The day could soon come when batteries develop enough to make electric car technology and renewables reliable and boost the lives of consumer electronics, creating a better life for citizens.

