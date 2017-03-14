10 cities with the happiest CIOs

San Francisco is the hub of the Silicon Valley, where companies like Facebook, Google and Apple are headquartered. But even as the tech industry branches out around the country, CIOs are still happy working in the Bay Area. At number 10 on the list of cities with happiest CIOs, the San Francisco bay area is where you'll find companies like Intel, Cisco Systems, Asus, Logitech, McAfee, SAP, Oracle, Twitter, Uber, YouTube, Yelp and many more.
With so many options for CIOs, San Francisco offers plenty of opportunity for eager candidates. And according to PayScale, CIOs in San Francisco also report salaries that are 26 percent higher than the national average, at just under $200,000 per year.