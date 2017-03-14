News

Playing the name game with Intel’s object recognition software

Object recognition tools are key for things like self-driving cars and surveillance systems, and Intel’s SXSW demo shows us how it works.

Associate Managing Editor, PCWorld |

SXSW 2017
Intel's object recognition software tells you what's what   (1:06)
More for you to like:
The wildest brand stunts at SXSW 2016 The wildest brand stunts at SXSW... (5:33)
From SXSW 2016, 3 rockin' gadgets that blend music and technology From SXSW 2016, 3 rockin' gadgets... (3:18)
Gareth Edwards on Rogue One, and the global influences of British filmmaking Gareth Edwards on Rogue One, and... (2:41)
Female humanoid robot Sophia was a celebrity at SXSW 2016 Female humanoid robot Sophia was a... (2:06)
Watch a drone noob fly the brand-new DJI Phantom 4 Watch a drone noob fly the... (1:26)
IDG.TV Live @ SXSW Presented by the UK'S Department for International Trade | Day 1 IDG.TV Live @ SXSW Presented by... (29:44)
From cats to houseplants to trains, Intel is using AI to build an object recognition platform to help the self-driving car industry.
Intel's object recognition software tells you what's what (1:06)
More like this

Intel does a lot of the heavy lifting to power some of our most-used products, working silently behind the scenes to make things run. But South by Southwest is far from a subtle, behind-the-scenes kind of place—and Intel’s pop-up lounge was full of demos that showed off what the company is doing in the AI space.

My favorite demo may not have been flashy, but it showed off a key component of machine learning: object recognition. I held up a series of photos showing a wide variety of stuff—animals, people, vehicles, household items, plants—and the software correctly named it all. It also told me how confident it was in its answer, and many objects were named with 100-percent accuracy.

The demo was limited to just 20 objects, but the full scale of Intel’s platform can process many, many more. This tech is key to the development of self-driving cars, and Intel has partnered with other engineers in that space to get more autonomous cars on the road. And if you’re a developer, you can even tap into Intel’s Deep Learning SDK to bring object recognition to your apps. Check out the video above for more.

This story, "Playing the name game with Intel’s object recognition software " was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Leah Yamshon has been a part of the Macworld family since 2011. She started out covering iOS accessories (So. Many. Cases.) and Mac software, then moved on to all things iOS. She now works behind-the-scenes to keep Macworld's calendar full.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
microsoftteams screenshot
MS Teams readies for collaboration space battle

Microsoft's recent release Teams, a chat-based collaboration app, is counting on it's tight integration...

cities with happiest cios
10 cities with the happiest CIOs

Are you a happy CIO? If you hesitated before answering, you might want to consider moving to one of...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

disaster recovery button
Is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...