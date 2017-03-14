Why the subscription economy is the future of business

Zuora aims to win the next IT stack war – but it’s probably not the stack war that’s comes most readily to your mind. Tien Tzuo, CEO and co-founder of Zuora, wants to own the application stack that drives your subscription business and he believes that virtually every company will be a subscription business before long.

Zuora Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo

Speaking with Chief Content Officer John Gallant in this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Tzuo describes Zuora’s “subscription relationship management” platform and talks about why this software stack is better suited to disrupt new business models than existing ERP and CRM systems.

Don’t believe your company could be a player in the emerging subscription economy? You might want to rethink that after learning from Tzuo about how traditional economy giants like Caterpillar are changing their industries with subscription-based offerings. According to Tzuo, who was steeped in this new model of business as one of the earliest executives at salesforce.com, subscription-based companies are growing nine times faster than product companies. And Zuora aims to be the platform that drives that growth for the future.