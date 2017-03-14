Head-scratching ways companies screw up Wi-Fi

Network World has been covering network technologies for 30+ years now, and sometimes we assume that everyone knows what they’re doing when it comes to installing, configuring and using this stuff. But then we run across some examples where consumers and businesses are still not completely familiar with the gear.

Such is the case of Wi-Fi (wireless LAN) technology. Wireless equipment vendor Linksys recently asked members of the Spiceworks community (mainly VARs/MSPs and solution providers) about some of their “top Wi-Fi horror stories.” With more than 150 responses to the inquiry, it became clear that many people still have some learning to do when it comes to this equipment and technology. Here are some of our favorite mistakes and stories:

BAD LOCATIONS