News

Google Jacquard’s denim Levi’s jacket proves smart clothing isn’t a dumb idea

Wearing this intelligent jacket at South by Southwest made me believe in the potential of connected clothes.

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

SXSW 2017
Levi’s and Google Jacquard bring you a connected jacket you’ll actually wear   (1:06)
More for you to like:
The wildest brand stunts at SXSW 2016 The wildest brand stunts at SXSW... (5:33)
From SXSW 2016, 3 rockin' gadgets that blend music and technology From SXSW 2016, 3 rockin' gadgets... (3:18)
Gareth Edwards on Rogue One, and the global influences of British filmmaking Gareth Edwards on Rogue One, and... (2:41)
Female humanoid robot Sophia was a celebrity at SXSW 2016 Female humanoid robot Sophia was a... (2:06)
Watch a drone noob fly the brand-new DJI Phantom 4 Watch a drone noob fly the... (1:26)
IDG.TV Live @ SXSW Presented by the UK'S Department for International Trade | Day 1 IDG.TV Live @ SXSW Presented by... (29:44)
Just brush the cuff of this high-tech jacket to control your phone—but its classic style means no one will know what a nerd you are.
Levi’s and Google Jacquard bring you a connected jacket you’ll actually wear (1:06)
More like this

When Google announced plans to make smart clothing back in 2015 with Project Jacquard, I was intrigued but skeptical. I’ve worn sensor-filled clothes before, and they end up being more gimmicky than practical. But after trying on the first Jacquard product, a denim Levi’s jacket, I’m a believer.

My biggest issue with wearable technology is that devices tend to be focused more on technology than wearability. But the Jacquard jacket is a piece of tech you’ll actually want to wear. I own and wear a Levi’s jacket on the regular, and the Jacquard version—a dark wash commuter style—is just as easy to throw on as you’re walking out the door. It’s as stylish and classic as any Levi’s item, which is Americana at its finest. In other words: It doesn’t scream, “Ask me about my technology!” like a smartwatch does.

But this jacket has all the functionality of a smartwatch built in. You can brush your cuff to hear an ETA to your destination, brush the other direction to skip a song, and double tap to play or pause your music.

Here’s how it works: A rechargeable Bluetooth tag snaps into the cuff so you can pair the jacket to the Jacquard app. It’s not just Bluetooth that gives the denim intelligence. As part of the Jacquard project, Google designed conductive thread that can be woven into any textile. It started with a Levi’s collaboration because denim is some of the toughest cloth out there. The conductive thread on the jacket is woven into the cuff, next to the Bluetooth tag, and you swipe on the cuff like you would a smartwatch screen. There are three gestures: brushing toward you, brushing away from you, and double-tapping. You can assign each of those gestures functionality in the Jacquard app, and swap them out whenever you’d like.

The cuff was indeed responsive, and surprisingly sensitive to pressure, which you can watch in real-time in a part of the app called Touch.

Then there are the little details built into the jacket itself, like wind-resistant sleeve lining for bicyclists (so bugs and debris don’t fly up your arms, as they are wont to do) and side snaps for ease when you sit down.

All of this comes at a price that’s much higher than a typical Levi’s jacket. Google announced at SXSW that its Levi’s collaboration will cost around $350 when it goes on sale this fall online and in select Levi’s stores.

I slipped on the jacket at the SXSW Levi’s Outpost, and as I admired its look in the full-length mirror, I realized: By marrying fashion and technology in a way that makes sense for how real people live, Google hasn’t just breathed new life into a stale tech category. I think the company has officially redeemed itself for Google Glass.

This story, "Google Jacquard’s denim Levi’s jacket proves smart clothing isn’t a dumb idea" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit flex 2 family bangle pendant
3 reasons to buy Fitbit Flex 2 (and 3 reasons not to)

Fitbit's latest tracker is an upgraded version of its entry-level Flex wearable. Flex 2 is a quality...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
microsoftteams screenshot
MS Teams readies for collaboration space battle

Microsoft's recent release Teams, a chat-based collaboration app, is counting on it's tight integration...

cities with happiest cios
10 cities with the happiest CIOs

Are you a happy CIO? If you hesitated before answering, you might want to consider moving to one of...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

disaster recovery button
Is your business set up to survive an outage?

Can your business get by with an asynchronous backup or must that offsite server be updated by the...