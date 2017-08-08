CIO.com honors the 2017 CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees

Every year, we look forward to honoring the CIO 100 winners. It's our Super Bowl, World Series and Stanley Cup playoffs rolled into one, but the 2017 installment of our awards program is especially exciting for us as we celebrate 30 years of recognizing IT innovation and business leadership. We've included the list of winners below, but we'll be featuring the winners in greater detail on CIO.com and in our digital magazine. We'll also be launching our searchable database of all 100 winners, featuring descriptions of the 100 winning projects.

As is our annual tradition, the festivities will culminate at our awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, being held August 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. In Colorado Springs We'll also recognize the achievements of 20 new inductees into the CIO Hall of Fame (see the list below).

Meet the 2017 CIO 100 Winners

Accenture

Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd.

Adobe

American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Air Black Box Company Ltd

Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.

Alliance Data Card Services

Allrecipes.com

Arizona State University

Arlington Public Schools

Autodesk, Inc.

Avanade

Bechtel

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Bowdoin College

C&J Energy Services

Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cargo Chief

CarMax

Celgene Corp.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

City of Boston

Dalian Wanda Group

Darden Restaurants

Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Republik Indonesia

Discover Financial Services

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dubai Police

Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Group

Eli Lilly and Company

Enercare

Equifax

Eurpac Service, Inc.

Fabrinet Co., Ltd.

Federal Communications Commission

FedEx Corporation

Goldcorp Inc.

GSK – US Pharma IT

GulfMark Offshore

Herc Rentals Inc.

Holyoke Medical Center

Humana Inc.

IBM Research

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JLL

John Muir Health

Johns Hopkins Medicine International

Kaiser Permanente

Key Bank

Korea Electric Power Corp.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc.

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Maven

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck Manufacturing IT

Micron Technology

Ministry of Labour of Brazil

Monsanto

MRE Consulting, Ltd

NewYork-Presbyterian

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Owens Corning

Parsons Corp.

PITT OHIO

Plante Moran

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RRD

Samsung Electronics DS Division

Samsung Life Insurance – Customer Product Channel

San Francisco International Airport

SATS Limited

Sedgwick

Service Benefit Plan Administrative Service Corp.

Seven Lakes Technologies

Siemens AG

SimpleTire

Sprint

StubHub

Sunmark Federal Credit Union

Synchrony Financial

TGI FRIDAYS

The Clorox Company

The County of Los Angeles

Town of South Windsor, CT

Toyota Motor North America

Tractor Supply Company

TransUnion

Turner

United Airlines

University of Oklahoma

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Verizon

VMware

Wheels, Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

World Bank Group

Xylem, Inc.

2017 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees

Thinkstock

Phil Bertolini , CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan

, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan Suja Chandrasekaran , CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark

, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark Phil Fasano , Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG

, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG Tracy Futhey , CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University

, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University Clark Golestani , President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck

, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck Rick Hopfer , CIO, Molina Healthcare

, CIO, Molina Healthcare Bask Iyer , Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware

, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware Justin Kershaw , Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill

, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill Catherine Kozik , Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV

, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV Anne Margulies , CIO, Harvard University

, CIO, Harvard University Paul Martin , Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International

, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International Harry Moseley , Managing Director and CIO, KPMG

, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG Dan Olley , Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier

, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier James Rinaldi , CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Randal Robison , Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)

, Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired) Bill Schlough , Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants

, Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants Wayne Shurts , Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco

, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco Frank Sirianni , Vice President and CIO, Fordham University

, Vice President and CIO, Fordham University Mike Skinner , CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service

, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University

2017 CIO 100 Judges