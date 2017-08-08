CIO.com honors the 2017 CIO 100 winners and Hall of Fame inductees

Every year, we look forward to honoring the CIO 100 winners. It's our Super Bowl, World Series and Stanley Cup playoffs rolled into one, but the 2017 installment of our awards program is especially exciting for us as we celebrate 30 years of recognizing IT innovation and business leadership. We've included the list of winners below, but we'll be featuring the winners in greater detail on CIO.com and in our digital magazine. We'll also be launching our searchable database of all 100 winners, featuring descriptions of the 100 winning projects.
As is our annual tradition, the festivities will culminate at our awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, being held August 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. In Colorado Springs We'll also recognize the achievements of 20 new inductees into the CIO Hall of Fame (see the list below).
Meet the 2017 CIO 100 Winners
- Accenture
- Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd.
- Adobe
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG)
- Air Black Box Company Ltd
- Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.
- Alliance Data Card Services
- Allrecipes.com
- Arizona State University
- Arlington Public Schools
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Avanade
- Bechtel
- BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
- Bowdoin College
- C&J Energy Services
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Cargo Chief
- CarMax
- Celgene Corp.
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- City of Boston
- Dalian Wanda Group
- Darden Restaurants
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Republik Indonesia
- Discover Financial Services
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- Dubai Police
- Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Group
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Enercare
- Equifax
- Eurpac Service, Inc.
- Fabrinet Co., Ltd.
- Federal Communications Commission
- FedEx Corporation
- Goldcorp Inc.
- GSK – US Pharma IT
- GulfMark Offshore
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Humana Inc.
- IBM Research
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- JLL
- John Muir Health
- Johns Hopkins Medicine International
- Kaiser Permanente
- Key Bank
- Korea Electric Power Corp.
- Land O’Lakes, Inc.
- Lannett Company, Inc.
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
- Maven
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck Manufacturing IT
- Micron Technology
- Ministry of Labour of Brazil
- Monsanto
- MRE Consulting, Ltd
- NewYork-Presbyterian
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Owens Corning
- Parsons Corp.
- PITT OHIO
- Plante Moran
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- RRD
- Samsung Electronics DS Division
- Samsung Life Insurance – Customer Product Channel
- San Francisco International Airport
- SATS Limited
- Sedgwick
- Service Benefit Plan Administrative Service Corp.
- Seven Lakes Technologies
- Siemens AG
- SimpleTire
- Sprint
- StubHub
- Sunmark Federal Credit Union
- Synchrony Financial
- TGI FRIDAYS
- The Clorox Company
- The County of Los Angeles
- Town of South Windsor, CT
- Toyota Motor North America
- Tractor Supply Company
- TransUnion
- Turner
- United Airlines
- University of Oklahoma
- Vail Resorts, Inc.
- Verizon
- VMware
- Wheels, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- World Bank Group
- Xylem, Inc.
2017 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees
- Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan
- Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Phil Fasano, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG
- Tracy Futhey, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University
- Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck
- Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare
- Bask Iyer, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware
- Justin Kershaw, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill
- Catherine Kozik, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV
- Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University
- Paul Martin, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International
- Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG
- Dan Olley, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier
- James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Randal Robison, Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)
- Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants
- Wayne Shurts, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco
- Frank Sirianni, Vice President and CIO, Fordham University
- Mike Skinner, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service
- Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University
2017 CIO 100 Judges
- Dennis Anderson, Professor & Chairman, Department of Management & IT, St. Francis College
- Stephen Andriole, Ph.D., Thomas G. Labrecque Professor of Business Technology, Villanova School of Business, Villanova University
- Robert D. Austin, Professor, Management of Creativity and Innovation, Ivey Business School
- Saad Ayub, CEO, Managing Director, Rumindo Group
- Doug Barker, CEO, Barker & Scott Consulting
- Ellen Barry, Principal, The EBarry Group
- Gary Beach, Author, Columnist, Wall Street Journal's CIO Journal
- Paul Bergamo, Vice President and Consulting Director EA practice, Forrester Research, Inc
- Diana Bersohn, Managing Director, Accenture
- Eric Bloom, President & CTO, Manager Mechanics LLC
- Larry Bonfante, Founder, CIO Bench Coach
- Hans Brechbühl, Executive Director, Center for Digital Strategies & Adjunct Associate Professor, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
- Robert Carr, Vice President, Executive Partner, Gartner
- Fran Dramis, CEO, F. Dramis LLC
- Louie Ehrlich, Strategic Consultant/Exec Coach, Ehrlich Consulting
- Charlie Feld, Founder, The Feld Group Institute
- Serge Findling, VP of Research, IT Executive Programs, IDC
- Steve Finnerty, Principal, Finnerty Consulting LLC
- David Foote, Co-founder & Chief Analyst, Foote Partners, LLC
- Maryann Goebel, Board Member, Seacoast National Bank
- Sanjay Gupta, Consultant & Research Analyst, IDC
- Martha Heller, President, Heller Search Associates
- Peter High, President, Metis Strategy
- Cathy Hotka, Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
- Mike Hugos, Co-Founder, SCM Globe
- M. Eric Johnson, Dean and Bruce D. Henderson Professor of Strategy, Owen School of Management, Vanderbilt University
- Bob Kantor, Founder, Kantor Consulting Group
- Khalid Kark, Director, CIO Program, Deloitte
- Bill Keyworth, VP of Research, IT Executive Programs, IDC
- James Knight, CEO, Knight Management Consulting
- Michael Krigsman, CEO, CXOTalk.com
- Kristen Lamoreaux, President & CEO, Lamoreaux Search
- Chris Laping, Co-Founder and CEO, People Before Things LLC
- Jerry Luftman, Professor & Managing Director, Global Institute for IT Management
- Abbie Lundberg, President, Lundberg Media
- Jerry McElhatton, President, Virtual Resources
- Tom Pettibone, Partner, Transition Partners Co.
- Raj Rawal, Advisor/Former CEO/CIO, The Fresh Diet
- Dr. Howard Rubin, Founder & President, Rubin Worldwide
- Phil Schneidermeyer, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles
- Eric Sigurdson, CIO Practice Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates
- Herb Smaltz, President & CEO, CIO Consult, LLC
- Andrew Sohn, Principal, Molsonix Consulting
- Marc Strohlein, Principal, Agile Business Logic
- Rick Swanborg, President, ICEX
- Brian Watson, Co-Head, CIO Networks, Metis Strategy
- Madeline Weiss, President, Weiss Associates
- George Westerman, Principal Research Scientist, MIT Sloan School of Management
- Meredith Whalen, SVP, IT Executive Programs, IDC
- Carl Wilson, EVP & CIO (retired), Marriott International
- Amy Marie Young, Faculty, Univ. of Michigan Ross School