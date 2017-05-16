Opinion

Funding your startup with the ICO and token crowdsales explosion

Entrepreneurs are taking notice of the $24.1 billion market capitalization of Bitcoin and the recent $12.3 million raised off a $300 million valuation of Gnosis.

A woman stacking gold coins.
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Investors are allocating substantial sums to cryptocurrencies. Entrepreneurs would be wise to make themselves aware of the billions being raised in the global ICO (initial coin offering) markets.

An ICO is an unregulated means by which a new cryptocurrency venture monetizes its investment. ICOs use dynamic pricing based on real-time supply and demand. The time-based pricing strategy means that no central authority or government sets the price; rather, the price of the token is based on current market demands.

Most consumers have known about dynamic pricing for many decades. Hospitality uses demand such pricing in the tourism industry (e.g. high season, low season, shoulder season, etc.). Airline ticket prices fluctuate depending on the day of the week and number of days before a flight that the reservation is booked. Online retail adjusts prices according to competitors, time, traffic, conversion rates and sales goals. Utilities use real-time pricing to set peak and nonpeak prices for electricity. Retailers from Amazon to Major League Baseball let demand set the prices of their goods and services.

Raising money without traditional venture capitalists has been quite successful.

Recent token crowdsales

We frequently hear of Bitcoin ($24.1 billion market cap), Ethereum ($7.2 billion) and Ripple ($2.2 billion). What’s mentioned less often are the smaller companies that went from a novel, innovative idea to a funded startup in less than a quarter.

The ICO buzz since 2016 has been electric. Several ICOs that secured funding in 2017 include:

  1. Dfinity raised $3.8 million: A decentralized computing cloud with native smart contracts and a distributed intelligence DAO (distributed autonomous organization).
  2. Aeternity raised $11.4 million: A smart contract platform that stores contracts off-chain to increase efficiency. Aeternity uses a native Oracle machine to read off-chain data.
  3. Qtum raised $15.4 million: A proof-of-stake, smart-contract compatible protocol that works with both Ethereum and Bitcoin dapps (distributed applications).
  4. Cosmos Network raised $16.8 million: a network of interoperable ledgers to accommodate any asset, any blockchain and any programming language.
  5. Gnosis raised $12.3 million: An accessible prediction market platform enabling the free flow of useful information.

The amount of funding raised to date is getting a lot of attention. Even more noteworthy is the short time span in which this money was raised. Dfinity raised $3.8 million in less than 48 hours. Aeternity raised $11.4 million within five days. Qtum raised $15.4 million within a week. Cosmos Network raised $16.8 million within 24 hours. Gnosis raised $12.3 million within 24 hours.

New companies looking to raise capital to cover development costs have their eye on the growth and initial success of ICOs.

Blockchain sectors

To date, these ICOs have been crypto-based companies enabling new business models powered by blockchain technologies. We’ll soon see nontechnology companies get in on the ICO boom.

Blockchain startups have expanded well beyond infrastructure and finance. As of May 2017, there are 1232 blockchain startups that cover more than 13 sectors:

  1. Information and communication
  2. Finance and insurance
  3. Professional, scientific and technical activities
  4. Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply
  5. Arts, entertainment and recreation
  6. Education
  7. Wholesale and retail trade
  8. Human health and social work activities
  9. Agriculture, forestry and fishery
  10. Accommodations and food services
  11. Transportation and storage
  12. Manufacturing
  13. Real estate activities

Blockchain startups span 37 product and service categories including: infrastructure, content management, financial services, wallet, data analytics, exchange, trading and investing, payments, blockchain consulting, compliance and security, digital currency, enterprise blockchain, governance and transparency, identity and reputation, mining, provenance and notary, sharing economy, social networks, real estate, savings and loans, supply chain and logistics, news and insights, messaging, manufacturing, loyalty and rewards, legal audit and tax, learning, internet of things, insurance, HR, recruitment and payroll, healthcare, gambling and betting, entertainment and gaming, energy and utilities, crowdfunding, compliance and security, commerce and advertising, and many others.

Golem raised $8.6 million in under 30 minutes. Blockchain Capital in a record 10 hours raised $10 million. Cosmos Network needed just nine minutes to raise its first $17 million. The returns for investors have been impressive. The short payback period and the liquidity of cryptocurrencies are making ICOs very appealing to small investors and traditional VC firms.

The rapid injection of cash into ICOs is also drawing the attention of regulators. Entrepreneurs looking to fund their startups realize the window of opportunity is slowing closing — so get involved early.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Next read this:
Related:

Peter B. Nichol is a healthcare business and technology executive, who has been recognized for digital innovation by CIO.com, the MIT Sloan School of Management, Computerworld and the Project Management Institute.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

female worker server room data center
6 steps for setting up a server room for your small business

Are you worried about relying on a third-party online service provider to store your business data?...

1 small business security
How to run your small business with free open source software

From alternatives to Microsoft Office to full-blown ERP systems, open source software can provide free...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
innovation idea
3 ways your culture may be sabotaging innovation

If your business is struggling to adapt to the digital age due to a lack of innovation, it might be...

hot it skills
10 most in-demand tech skills

Trying to land a new tech job? HiringSolved's latest reports uncovers the 10 tech skills that employers...

internet security risk public domain web
8 ways to manage an internet or security crisis

IT, communications and security experts share tips on what to do when your business is hit with an...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...