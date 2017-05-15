Can you teach ethics to algorithms?

When people think of the ethical issues surrounding algorithms and AI, too many of us think of killer robots or movies like “The Matrix.” But plenty of reasonable people are now rightly concerned that algorithms, far from being unbiased, can be used to perpetuate unjust or racist results.

Last May, ProPublica published an article declaring that, “There’s software used across the country to predict future criminals. And it’s biased against blacks.” ProPublica went on to detail how an algorithm used by parole boards to predict whether a criminal would re-offend was more likely to give bad scores to blacks than whites. There are plenty of other examples of algorithms which crank out ethically problematic results.

As a result, companies and researchers are thinking about ways to create new and better ethical algorithms to address all sorts of problems beyond simple racism. While this line of thinking is understandable, there is a moral weakness behind it. Rather than confront our own moral failings and biases, we foist that blame onto the algorithm and seek to create a better one that will relieve us of the responsibility to stay ethical and unbiased.

Algorithms are unquestionably beneficial to society, but they cannot replace mankind or human judgment. Instead of looking to teach ethics to algorithms, we need to teach ethics to the humans who manage the algorithms.

Understanding our own biases

Let us look at another algorithm that shows that much of the ethical problems supposedly surrounding algorithms are really the byproducts of our own biases. Last September, an AI laboratory named Youth Laboratories ran an online beauty contest using an algorithm that judged for beauty. The algorithm looked at 600,000 online photos and then selected 44 photos that it judged to be the most beautiful. Of the 44 chosen, all of them were either white or Asian. Only one had visibly dark skin.

This can be certainly be viewed as an example of a racist algorithm. But the algorithm picked the results it did because of the unconscious biases of its creators. Youth Laboratories did not tell the algorithm that light-skinned people were more beautiful. But as there were more contestants from European or North American countries on places like Instagram, the creators gave the algorithms more examples of light-skinned people. This caused the algorithm on its own to reach the conclusion that fair skin was more attractive.

The algorithm may have reached such a conclusion on its own, but the fault fundamentally rests with humans. If humans do not sit down and think how to counter their own biases, any future algorithms will continue to carry those biases.

The challenges of privacy

Addressing bias is a challenge, but most people understand that discrimination and bias are bad. What happens when we get into trickier ethical questions such as privacy?

Just look at Facebook and Google, two companies that have mountains of information on you. A recent report uncovered that Facebook “can figure out when people as young as 14 feel ‘defeated,’ ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘a failure.’” This information is gathered by a Facebook analysis system, and it is really easy how such information could be abused.

The fact that the information uncovered by such an algorithm could be so easily abused does not make the algorithm morally wrong. Facebook decided to create the algorithm without considering the ethical implications of manipulating depressed teenagers to buy more stuff, and thus the responsibility falls on Facebook and not the algorithm.

Facebook at minimum needs to encourage its own technological staff to think about the ethical consequences of any new algorithm they construct. If Facebook and other technological companies fail to consider protecting user privacy by constructing algorithms, then the government may have to step in to ensure the peoples’ rights are protected.

Taking responsibility

The ethical problems of algorithms are not just how they can perpetuate unconscious biases or harm individuals, but in how they can allow people to forfeit responsibility for their own failings. A judge can tell himself at night that his decision to deny a black man parole was not racism, because that is what the parole algorithm recommended.

While algorithms pose a moral dilemma, they can encourage moral behavior by forcing us to confront our biases. The aforementioned beauty contest example shone a light on how people may unconsciously associate fair skin with beauty, and biased algorithms have drawn attention to how Silicon Valley is overwhelmingly made up of white men. But more ethical algorithms require not so much technology as they do a more virtuous society.

Moral and ethical problems surrounding technology cannot be be solved with additional technology, but with constant evaluation of our own weaknesses and how they play a role in what algorithms say. Ethics are fundamentally a human and not a technological construct. If we want ethical algorithms, that means implementing features to encourage our own ethical behavior such as greater oversight of tech companies and encouraging a free-flowing conversation around bias.

