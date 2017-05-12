News

Android device updates: Android Nougat finally comes to the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge

The Huawei Watch dials up Android Wear 2.0, ending a long wait for the latest version of Google's wearable OS.

Greenbot |

galaxy s7 tips gs7 main
Credit: Greenbot
More like this

It’s the quiet before the storm in the world of Android. Google I/O is next week, when we’re likely to hear more about Android O and other initiatives going on at the Googleplex. 

In the meantime, owners of the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge and Huawei Wear both received their long-sought updates. Let’s get to the details.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

Android Wear

Huawei Watch: One of the best watches from last year has been languishing without Android Wear 2.0 until it arrived this week. You get most of the cool Android Wear 2.0 features, like the on-device Play Store, redesigned interface, and swankier animations. You can check by going to Settings > About > System updates. Some were able to trigger the update by repeatedly tapping the green “System is up to date” screen. That trick didn’t work for me, so if you’re in the same situation you’ll just have to wait.

Samsung

Galaxy S7 Edge: The unlocked edition of the S7 got Android Nougat a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s your turn. Details are posted to a Samsung forum, which indicates you should be able to get the update with Samsung’s Smart Switch software. Once this is installed, you’ll be able to get up to speed with Android 7.0.

This story, "Android device updates: Android Nougat finally comes to the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge" was originally published by Greenbot.

Next read this:
Related:

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

female worker server room data center
6 steps for setting up a server room for your small business

Are you worried about relying on a third-party online service provider to store your business data?...

1 small business security
How to run your small business with free open source software

From alternatives to Microsoft Office to full-blown ERP systems, open source software can provide free...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
earthlink sd wan
How to leverage an SD-WAN for competitive advantage

Freight forwarding firm JAS Global has cut trimmed millions from its bandwidth costs using network...

snap ipo1
Why you need to stop comparing Snap to Facebook

Snap’s short life as a public company took a turn for the worse this week. While dramatic slides in...

smartphones tablet mobile devices
Get ready to say goodbye to T-Mobile

A Japanese conglomerate wants to buy T-Mobile and merge it with Sprint. What a disaster for consumers...

amazon echo screen
Can Amazon maintain its AI dominance?

Amazon has secured a decisive advantage with the Echo and the new Echo Show. But competitors are...