News

A ransomware attack is spreading worldwide, using alleged NSA exploit

UK's National Health Service was among the organizations hit by the Wanna Decryptor ransomware on Friday

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

img 20170512 095943
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

A ransomware attack appears to be spreading around the world, leveraging a hacking tool that may have come from the U.S. National Security Agency.

The ransomware, called Wanna Decryptor, struck hospitals at the U.K.’s National Health Service on Friday, taking down some of their network.

Spain’s computer response team CCN-CERT has also warned of  a "massive attack" from the ransomware strain, amid reports that local telecommunications firm Telefonica was hit.

The ransomware, also known as WannaCry, works by leveraging a Windows vulnerability that came to light last month when a cache of mysterious hacking tools was leaked on the internet.

The tools, which security researchers suspect came from the NSA, include an exploit codenamed EternalBlue that makes hijacking older Windows systems easy. It specifically targets the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol in Windows, which is used for file-sharing purposes.

Microsoft has already patched the vulnerability, but only for newer Windows systems. Older ones, such as Windows Server 2003, are no longer supported, but still widely used among businesses, according to security experts.  

That may have painted a giant bulls-eye for hackers to target these systems. The developer of Wanna Decryptor appears to have added the suspected NSA hacking tools to the ransomware’s code, said Matthew Hickey, the director of security provider Hacker House, in an email.

Security firm Avast said it has detected the ransomware, largely attacking Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan.

Another security research firm, MalwareTech, has created a page monitoring the attacks. They appear to have gone worldwide.

The Wanna Decryptor ransomware strikes by encrypting all the files on an infected PC, along with any other systems on the network the PC is attached to. It then demands a ransom of about $300 to $600 in bitcoin to release the files, threatening to delete them after a set period of days if the amount is not paid.

Security experts are urging organizations to patch vulnerable systems, upgrading to the latest versions of OSes, and making backups of any critical files.

Next read this:
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

female worker server room data center
6 steps for setting up a server room for your small business

Are you worried about relying on a third-party online service provider to store your business data?...

1 small business security
How to run your small business with free open source software

From alternatives to Microsoft Office to full-blown ERP systems, open source software can provide free...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
earthlink sd wan
How to leverage an SD-WAN for competitive advantage

Freight forwarding firm JAS Global has cut trimmed millions from its bandwidth costs using network...

snap ipo1
Why you need to stop comparing Snap to Facebook

Snap’s short life as a public company took a turn for the worse this week. While dramatic slides in...

smartphones tablet mobile devices
Get ready to say goodbye to T-Mobile

A Japanese conglomerate wants to buy T-Mobile and merge it with Sprint. What a disaster for consumers...

amazon echo screen
Can Amazon maintain its AI dominance?

Amazon has secured a decisive advantage with the Echo and the new Echo Show. But competitors are...