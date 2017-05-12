Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off GoPro HERO Session - Deal Alert

HERO Session packs the power of GoPro into a convenient, grab-and-go, everyday camera. Perfect for the first-time GoPro user, or as a second camera, HERO Session is simple and easy to use. A single button powers on the camera and starts recording automatically, then when you stop recording, the camera automatically powers itself off. With 1080p60 video and 8MP photo capture, HERO Session delivers the stunning image quality that has made GoPro famous, and its rugged, waterproof design eliminates the need for a separate housing. HERO Session is compatible with over 30 GoPro mounts and accessories. GoPro's HERO Session has been discounted 25% off its typical list price of $199.99, so you can buy it now on Amazon for just $149. See the discounted GoPro HERO Session on Amazon.

