Stopping ransomware starts with the security pros

Virtualization-based security software vendor Bromium surveyed security professionals about their behavior toward ransomware. The results were surprising. For example, 10 percent of them admitted to paying a ransom or hiding a breach. More alarming, 35 percent admitted to ignoring their own security protocols.

[ Related: 8 ways to manage an internet or security crisis ]

After last week’s WannaCry event, these numbers may start to go down as pressure mounts to prevent future attacks. However, Bromium’s data underscores an important point: The security professionals at the front line of defenses against ransomware and other threats need to set a strong example for following proper protocols.