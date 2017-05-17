Digital Transformation’s Data-Driven Mandate

Digital transformation affects every business in every industry. And data is the foundation of digital business. CIOs must lead the charge to this new reality.

The Big Pivot is a new podcast series that explores the business benefits of data-driven transformation. It’s designed for CIOs who want to have real impact on how their businesses serve customers, empower employees, and grow revenues.

The series features a CIO who fits the mold of the strategic executive who’s leveraging data to drive change throughout his organization Graeme Thompson, CIO and senior vice president of Informatica, is focused on fostering a world-class IT organization and expanding Informatica’s use of cloud, big data, and other technologies to create competitive advantage, enable new revenue, and drive customer success.

In Episode 1, we discuss the CIO’s data-driven mandate and how the CIO role is pivoting. Listen below, or subscribe to the IDG TechTalk channel on Soundcloud and on iTunes.