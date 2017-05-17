The Big Pivot Podcast

sponsored

Data is the foundation of digital business. CIOs must lead the charge to this new reality.

Digital transformation affects every business in every industry. And data is the foundation of digital business. CIOs must lead the charge to this new reality.

The Big Pivot is a new podcast series that explores the business benefits of data-driven transformation. It’s designed for CIOs who want to have real impact on how their businesses serve customers, empower employees, and grow revenues.

The series features a CIO who fits the mold of the strategic executive who’s leveraging data to drive change throughout his organization Graeme Thompson, CIO and senior vice president of Informatica, is focused on fostering a world-class IT organization and expanding Informatica’s use of cloud, big data, and other technologies to create competitive advantage, enable new revenue, and drive customer success.

Rob O'Regan is a veteran journalist and founder of 822 Media. Follow him @roboregan on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn.

