The MP3 is dead: long live the MP3!

The MP3 is now confined to the dustbin of history.

That appears to be the perspective of the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits when they announced that they terminated “Technicolor’s mp3 licensing program,” and various online writers have now pontificated about the death of the MP3. The Fraunhofer Institute developed the MP3 format back in the 1980s, and it is certainly true that MP3s have been supplanted by more modern codecs like the AAC family or what most laymen know as MP4s. And when is the last time you saw anyone use a dedicated MP3 player in favor of a smartphone?

But while MP3s certainly no longer represent the cutting edge of music technology, they are far from dead and those who still have thousands of MP3 files on their computer should not worry that they will no longer be playable. While the MP3 could end up going the way of the vinyl records which only pretentious artist types listen to, we could also see a mini-renaissance of the file format which changed the Internet.

Licensing is not everything

MP3s have been obsolete for some time, so why has the Fraunhofer’s announcement caused organizations like NPR to call it dead now? The reason is partly because Fraunhofer created the MP3, but more because they can now no longer license MP3 encoding. For every iPod or MP3 player you ever bought, a small cut of the profits went to Fraunhofer as it owned the MP3 encoding. But that patent expired on April 23, which means that anyone can now make MP3-related products without paying royalties. Far from killing the MP3, Fraunhofer’s announcement means that adding MP3 encoding to devices is now easier than ever.

We should remember that there is plenty of software no longer supported by any company which is still in use today. The patent for the GIF files format expired back in 2006, but no one would claim that gifs are dead today. The recent WannaCry ransomware attack which made international news recently was so effective partly because there are tens of millions Windows XP computers which have not been protected by Microsoft for years. Software and ideas only die when the masses stop using them.

If the MP3 format is dead, it is not because of some press release from some institute most of us have never heard of and which made MP3 players just that little bit more expensive. In fact, Fraunhofer’s announcement now means that small providers can implement MP3 encoding without worrying about patent infringement or any such legal regulations. Though to be fair, the MP3’s relationship with legality has long been spotty at best.

A relic of a bygone age?

If there is a reason to argue why MP3s are dead, it is just because they are obsolete. As noted above, Fraunhofer created the MP3 format in the 1980s, when computers inferior to the worst smartphones today cost thousands of dollars and the Internet was still in its infancy. MP3s are fundamentally a compression algorithm, which makes music files smaller while cutting out data which negatively affected the sound.

This was useful back when it took minutes to download one song and worrying about hard drive space was a thing. It also quickly became a headache for copyright holders who were forced into a string of lawsuits thanks to the small, portable format. But that is not the case anymore, and more advanced formats like the AAC do not compromise on sound quality. Spotify and iTunes now use AAC files, not least because AAC files are easier to slap DRM protection on. And the MP3 player has given way to smartphones which can store songs and possess many other features. Streaming is another factor which has killed the MP3.

But given that MP3 encoding is now basically free, there is no reason for any company to drop MP3 support and risk angering customers who have saved thousands of MP3 files over the years. As for the MP3 player, CNET points out that using one carries certain advantages compared to a phone. MP3 players are cheaper, losing or breaking one is nowhere near as catastrophic as losing or breaking your phone, and they are smaller and easier to carry around while exercising. They may lack streaming capabilities, but who needs streaming if your MP3 player already contains thousands of songs?

Even if the MP3 is doomed to slowly go extinct, there is no denying the critical role it played in the development of music and the Internet. The MP3 helped develop the rise of Internet piracy with Napster, and the iPod made Apple a tech giant again. More advanced sound formats like AAC files borrowed heavily from the MP3 in order to replace it, and even now people still possess and listen to MP3 files. Fraunhofer’s announcement is just as likely to spark a nostalgic renaissance for the MP3 as it will kill it, just like the vinyl record.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?