47% off Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4 with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charging - Deal Alert

ps4 stand
Credit: Amazon

Keep your PS4 or PS4 Slim compact, organized and functioning properly with this vertical stand from Pecham. It features an integrated cooling fan, dual controller changing and a USB hub for powering & charging your phone or other devices as needed. Pecham's stand currently averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 185 people on Amazon (82% rate the full 5 stars: read reviews here), where its list price of $29.99 has been reduced 47% to just $15.99. See this deal now on Amazon

