5 notable things about Facebook's AR plans

It has been over two weeks since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg formally announced his ambitious plans to create an augmented reality platform for Facebook at the annual F8 developer conference. In an earnings call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg elaborated more on the idea, as he talked about how Facebook intends to monetize augmented reality and declared that augmented reality could even replace televisions and physical things that “don’t actually need to be physical.”

Augmented reality could undoubtedly revolutionize how we approach social media and life in general, but the devil is always in the details. Here are some important things to note about how Zuckerberg and Facebook’s technological pursuits and what they intend to do with augmented reality.

1. Virtual reality is not dead

A lot of tech journalists have written about augmented reality and virtual reality as if neither can live while the other survives. With Facebook’s new ambitions, it may appear as if AR currently holds the edge, especially given that Facebook just shut down its Oculus VR movie studio on Friday.

But Facebook still has plenty of ambitions with virtual reality, as it will invest over $250 million in outside VR developers and still employ plenty of people in its VR branch. Instead of viewing VR and AR as competitors, people should understand that they will fulfill different roles. In fact, virtual and augmented reality can work together to generate a more realistic experience.

Augmented reality currently appears to be Facebook’s focus as it looks to apply it to social media, but do not assume that virtual reality will go the way of the dodo.

2. Facebook AR notes could change how we consume information

Augmented reality can be used in countless ways, but one of Facebook’s biggest plans revolves around information cards. Users and developers can add information cards to objects which we can then notice by looking through our phone camera’s AR software.

Zuckerberg used an example of how a tourist could head to the Coliseum to play games and then pull up an AR card detailing its history and other information at the F8 conference, but this could be used for more mundane yet still important matters as well. Econsultancy points out its potential in the field of education as a way to make learning more fun, for example. On the financial side, developers could use these cards to advertise and let customers order things online that they find in the real world, all with Facebook taking a cut.

3. Facebook’s AR camera will be more accurate than ever

Most people were introduced to the potential of AR through the Pokémon Go craze which hit last year. But while Pokémon Go was fun, at the end of the day it was kind of weird seeing the creatures essentially stand in mid-air with little respect to their surroundings.

Facebook’s AR camera will fix that problem as it will be able to actually see your surroundings. If you are brewing a pot of coffee, the AR filter can come up with a digital image or effect relating to coffee. At the same time, you can leave digital images behind for your friends such as celebrating a birthday or giving them information.

Text messaging gave way to videos and emoticons. Now videos could give way to a form of messaging which is even more real.

4. Facebook’s final AR plans rely on wearables, not mobile

The stench of the Google Glass failure lingers over any attempt to build a marketable wearable, but Facebook has made it clear that it views wearables as the future of AR technology. This is hardly surprising. Facebook wants the world where we see notes from our friends wherever we go as opposed to having to fish our phone out of our pockets every 10 seconds. That can only be accomplished through wearables.

This does not mean that Facebook is currently at work constructing the next iteration of Google Glass, as Zuckerberg clearly believes the technology is not there yet. But at some point in the future, our entire viewpoint could be changed thanks to the constant influx of AR on new wearables produced by Facebook.

5. This will take time

Wearable AR technology is not the only thing that will only arrive at some point in the future. In his recent earnings call, Zuckerberg admitted that a lot of the dreams with AR he has been talking about “is pretty far out, five, 10 years.” This particularly includes Zuckerberg’s ambitions of having augmented reality take the place of physical objects, such as using augmented reality to project a TV screen onto a blank wall and thus making actual TVs obsolete.

So do not expect information cards to pop up at the Statue of Liberty in 2017. But by releasing this developer platform, Facebook is making the initial steps to make AR development easier for third party companies.

