How to make and use a bootable Windows 10 recovery disk

Like it or not, Windows 10 will occasionally fail or falter, to the point where it won't run and won't boot. That's when it's time to bring out a rescue or recovery tool often called a 'rescue/recovery disk.'

Though such a tool is most likely to run on a USB flash drive (UFD) nowadays, they've been around long enough to have taken their name from an era when the most likely media was optical — namely, a CD-ROM or DVD. Alas, such media are now mostly unable to accommodate all the files, tools and add-ons necessary for a minimal Windows recovery environment (with the notable exception covered in the next section). That's why most such tools now require an 8 GB or larger UFD for setup and use.

Back to basics: The Windows 10 system repair disc (DVD)

Even in Windows 10, you can still create a Repair Disc on DVD, if you have the means — that is, a DVD burner and blank media. To do so, you must dig into Control Panel. Here's how:

