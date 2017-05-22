10 essential productivity tips for road warriors

Today, entrepreneurs and executives are just as likely to be working remotely as they are from a traditional office. And, as anyone who has traveled for business knows, it’s not always easy to stay connected to colleagues and clients and get work done when you’re on the go. But these suggestions can help you be more productive wherever work takes you.

1. Know how to find a spot with good wifi

“When in a foreign country or different city, use Workfrom to find highly rated coffee shops or cafes with fast wifi,” says John Doherty, founder of Credo. “The [app] never led me astray in Prague, Vienna or Budapest.”

2. Have a roaming plan with plenty of data

“Whether you’re traveling across the country or across the ocean, make sure to set up the right roaming plan with your wireless provider,” says Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. “Ideally this would include unlimited data.”