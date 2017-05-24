New CIO Appointments and Promotions – May 2017

As we head into the warmer months, the temperature isn’t the only thing heating up. The careers for these newly appointed or promoted CIOs are also on the rise. Congratulations to all!

Fletcher Previn has been promoted to CIO and vice president, information technology with IBM. Previously, Previn served as director, workplace and collaboration solutions.

Procter & Gamble announced Javier Polit as its new CIO. He was previously group CIO for Coca-Cola's Bottling Investments Group and Coca-Cola North America.

Regions Financial appointed Amala Duggirala as enterprise CIO. She was previously CTO for Kabbage, Inc.

Chris Clark was promoted to senior vice president and CIO with Levi Strauss & Co. He was previously vice president, IT for the company.

Coach appointed Michael Braine as executive vice president and CIO, Previously, Braine served as senior vice president and CIO, retail and optical services at Luxottica.

Jerry Fox Jr. is the new CIO (effective June 1) with BJC Healthcare. Fox was previously global CIO with Rockwell Automation.

Norm Veit was named executive vice president and CIO with the Bon-Ton Stores. Veit was formerly CIO for Nine West Holdings.

Thomas Fisher is now executive vice president and CIO with KAR Auction Services. Fisher previously served as senior vice president of cloud operations and general manager at Genesys.

The Cheesecake Factory named Marina Lubinsky as senior vice president and CIO. Previously, Lubinsky served as CIO and senior vice president shared services at Oakwood Worldwide.

Ruan Transportation Management Systems announced that Dan Greteman joined the executive team as vice president and CIO. Greteman was previously CIO with Farm Bureau Financial Services and Nationwide Insurance.

Hilltop Holdings appointed Toby Pennycuff as its new CIO. Pennycuff was formerly CIO for Essex Property Trust.

Paul Yater was named CIO with 84 Lumber. Yater was previously senior vice president and CIO with GNC.

NCI Building Systems has named Albert K. Stolpe as vice president and CIO. Previously, Stolpe served as CIO, commercial vehicle at Dana Holding Corporation.

Life Time Fitness named RJ Singh as CIO. Previously, Singh served as vice president, IT at Lifetouch.

Ryan Crosby is now CIO for ICON International. Previously, Crosby was managing director, global head of integrated business strategy.

Elese Roger has joined Michael Baker International as executive vice president and CIO. Roger was previously vice president Technology Solutions division with SC3.

Paul Stamas was named CIO for Northern Rivers Family of Services. Stamas was previously CIO, vice president of IT for Mohawk.

If you have CIO job news to share, please get in touch with me! Until next time-

Martha