Simplified Purchasing for Your Everyday IT Needs

An ordinary day in an IT specialist’s life is anything but consistent. There are fires to put out and data to be saved; a company’s entire infrastructure depends on the IT department’s capability to keep it safe and secured. On top of that, they have to procure products and solutions to further the organization’s IT goals—but there simply are not enough hours in the day to get it all done.

That’s why our team at Connection is working around the clock to update our B2B operations (Online Account Portal). We’re striving to make our B2B site a simple, efficient purchasing solution for organizations like yours, to help you manage your everyday IT purchases with ease.

If already activated, upon logging into the portal, you’ll see your company’s pre-negotiated pricing automatically linked across the entire site. You’ll notice tiles that feature your company’s standards. Your FedEx and UPS carrier account numbers are already linked up. Your company’s categorially specific purchase history report, now in your boss’s inbox, is sent automatically via Connection’s website.

If you haven’t used our Online Account Portal before, now is the perfect time to sign up. Call 1.800.800.0014 to speak to Account Manager today—your overworked brain will thank you.