6 free and feature-filled open source project management tools

Whether you own a small business or you’re just starting one, every dollar counts; finding free software to help you manage, communicate, collaborate and keep projects progressing smoothly isn't easy. At CIO we've taken some of the guesswork out of it with this list of 6 (alphabetically sorted) open-source project management tools that can help make lighter work of planning and managing your projects.

Although most project management software providers offer additional advanced and robust features for an additional cost, these picks have free basic or community offerings with more than enough functionality for most projects. In fact, it should be mentioned that these solutions aren’t just used by small start-ups, many of them are still being used by Fortune 500 companies today due to scalability, powerful features and versatility.

If you are looking for open-source project management software, check these out and spend time researching and trying each of them to find the one that best meets your project needs.