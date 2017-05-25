How to build your own AI system with Google and Raspberry Pi

Imagine a future when you can tell your coffee machine to make coffee with the sound of your voice or tell the lights to switch on in any room of your house just by talking. That kind of automation once required hundreds of dollars of investment in new gear, but Google is bringing that future to everyone.

The recent release of the tech company’s first open source hardware project is opening doors for ‘makers’ the world over looking to create their own voice assistants, just like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Google’s Voice Kit comprises a natural language recognizer powered by a Raspberry Pi that can be paired with the Google Assistant to create your own personal Amazon Echo, all in the size of a small cube. This is the basis of Google’s AIY Project: Do-it-yourself artificial intelligence for Makers. Bringing previously inaccessible AI technology to the masses. The neat little processor within the Raspberry Pi enables intelligent algorithms within the Google Assistant to bring IoT to the people because it can be used by anyone. Here’s how.

How Voice Kit functions

The kit contains the Raspberry Pi board, an accessory board for voice recognition and a few common prefabricated components. With this hardware innovation, it is now possible not only to control these devices vocally, but raises questions regarding the level of intelligence. Bridging this gap is Google’s AIY Project: Do-it-yourself artificial intelligence for Makers. The platform uses speech recognition to replace conventional buttons, digital displays, smartphone apps, and assistive robotics.

The Voice Kit ships with all the required materials, source code and assembly instructions to build your own Voice User Interface (VUI). This extends the functionality of the Raspberry Pi and allows you to interact with it using your voice. Micro-servos and sensor components connect via GPIO pins within the kit and attach to a 3 inch speaker, which in turn connects to the Raspberry Pi via two plastic standoffs. This all combines in a cardboard cube that can fit in the palm of your hand. The design suits the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and runs best in that combination.

Using Google Voice recognition API

The Linux operating system, which is used by Raspberry Pi, has options to achieve speech recognition, but Google makes this much easier with its voice recognition API. The accuracy is decent and the coding open source.

Google Assistant, powered by Raspberry Pi, will essentially be able to give logical answers to voiced queries. And with machine learning capability, the ability to interpret more complex instructions is available. For example, telling what the weather is going to be like and then extrapolating how what that means for your impending golf game.

The release of Google Assistant SDK developer preview will likely enhance education by providing creative opportunities to build engaging projects. Building your own hardware prototypes that include Google Assistant, will allow interaction with the interface from any platform, presumably in a push for third parties in industries such as health care, to design their own Google Assistant hardware. For the more ambitious, Android Things is compatible with the set up. This is Google’s operating system underpinning IoT. It was specifically developed for smart homes, controlling things like speakers, thermostats and security cameras. The idea is to provide a standardised framework upon which to develop IoT hardware, using Android developer tools.

