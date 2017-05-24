Increase traffic to your WordPress site with these marketing tips

WordPress powers more than 26 percent of the internet, with businesses across all industries choose it for their website hosting. But even though professionals spend hours choosing the right theme and carefully crafting content to win potential customers, once they’ve pressed the “publish” button, they often aren’t sure what to do next.

Although there’s no shortage of tips related to website marketing, WordPress-hosted sites have their own unique variables. Even if a marketer is proficient in search engine optimization (SEO), it’s important to understand the ins and outs of marketing WordPress sites to make the most of your efforts. There are tools available that can help boost your search ranking with minimal effort on your own part. Here are a few tips that can take your WordPress site to the next level.

Choose the right host

If your website has performance issues, you’re creating a bad customer experience for everyone who visits. Studies have shown that slow website responses increase the number of page abandonments. Those customers will not only leave your site, but they’ll click on the next search result, which is likely the page of one of your competitors. But in addition to poor customer service, your sluggish website may be preventing customers from finding you at all. Google’s algorithms factor page load speed into rankings and sites that load slowly are likely to see a lower ranking than faster-loading pages.

What can your business do to speed your WordPress page up? Although small changes like optimizing your images can make a difference, if you have a bad host, all of that work will be for nothing. Find a reliable WordPress host that not only provides speedy page loads but also gives reliable uptime guarantees and you’ll have the foundation you need to win SEO.

Use plugins

There’s no shortage of plugins designed to help WordPress users with their SEO efforts. By far the most popular is WordPress SEO by Yoast, a free tool that checks your content and provides suggestions for improvement. The tool includes a preview that shows what your search results listing will look like, as well as a section for adding meta titles, meta descriptions, and tags to better satisfy search algorithms.

Although the days of keyword stuffing are long gone, it’s still important to plug at least one or two related phrases into your content. SEOPressor lets you find the right key phrases directly from WordPress and when you find the terms you want, you can drag them into your content. This tool also analyzes your content and gives a score between one and 100, along with tools to help with your link building strategy. There are many other tools that could help with your own unique WordPress SEO needs.

Engage in outreach

Search algorithms like sites they see as authorities in a certain subject area. An Authority Site is one that appears to be the talk of the Internet, with heavy readership and multiple sources pointing to it. A site like CNN.com or People.com has a high authority ranking, for instance, due in part to its large readership and the sheer volume of websites linking to it. Creating high-quality content that engages readers and naturally leads them to share with others can dramatically improve your chances of being seen as an Authority Site.

Once you’ve begun filling your WordPress site with quality, relevant content, it’s important to engage in outreach. This serves two purposes: it brings traffic to your website and it shows search algorithms that other sites are linking back to you. If you can get Authority Sites to link to your content, you’ll be even more effective at SEO. Offer to guest blog at sites that post content similar to yours in exchange for a link. If you have friends and associates, exchange blog posts to expand the number of sites linking back to yours. This list can help you find Authority Sites in your niche that are open to guest posts.

WordPress is a great tool for building and maintaining your business’s website. But it’s equally important to use the tools and techniques available to get the word out about what your business is doing. By crafting a solid content marketing strategy that incorporates SEO best practices, you’ll be able to build brand awareness and drive traffic to your site.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?