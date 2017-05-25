Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

repair kit
Credit: Amazon

This 76-piece repair kit contains everything you need to work on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, stereo, or anything else that requires precision instruments. Everything from screwdrivers, to a suction cup to a plastic spudger, whatever that might be. This kit is highly rated and a #1 best seller on Amazon, where its typical list price of $69.99 has been reduced 63% to $25.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Next read this:
At a Glance

  • Oria 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set with Magnetic Driver Kit, Repair Tool Kits With Portable Box For iPad, iPhone, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches and Other Devices

    $25.99 MSRP $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

1 small business security
How to run your small business with free open source software

From alternatives to Microsoft Office to full-blown ERP systems, open source software can provide free...

iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel
iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel: Why I'm switching to Pixel

iPhone may have the retina display, but Google's phone is Pixel perfect. 

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
innovation idea
Hungry for innovation? Launch your own incubator

Starved by staid corporate culture, CIOs are launching startup-like digital accelerators to stockpile...

google zurich
The AI fight is escalating: This is the IT giants' next move

Artificial intelligence is where the competition is in IT, with Microsoft and Google both parading...

15 tricky job interview questions -- and how to nail them
15 tricky job interview questions -- and how to nail them

Congratulations! Your killer résumé and impeccable credentials have landed you an interview. Here’s how...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...