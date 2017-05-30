5 reasons most IoT projects fail

At the IoT World Forum in London, Cisco released some interesting statistics, suggesting that most IoT projects are doomed to fail. The reasons suggested by the network supplier for the failure were surprisingly not technology related, but arise from company culture, organisation and structure.

The phase of installation that seems to bring up the most problems is the “proof of concept” stage. As the survey of 1800 IT leaders from the UK and US revealed, only 26 percent of businesses reported successful IoT project completion.

Rowan Trollipe, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager of IoT, advocated that this unsatisfactory failure rate was not “for lack of trying”. In fact, the failure rate could actually highlight the encouraging prospects of IoT. With seemingly everyone trying to automate everything, there are bound to be some teething issues. But developers are furiously working on compatible frameworks, open source software and other aspects to enable more fluid integration of IoT. This will open up doors for more pervasive projects and easier installations in future.

However, there are factors that can be taken into consideration before embarking on an IoT project to reduce the likelihood of failure. To help prevent future failures, here are the five most common reasons most IoT projects fail.

1. Time and experience

IoT is a relatively new to the mainstream world of IT; so many businesses misjudge the length of time it takes to ensure the systems are ready for IoT incorporation, the installation issues and the strategies that need to be employed for a successful project.

Another problem that is often run into by the uninitiated, is trying to go too big, too fast. With IoT applications, it is imperative to start small and build on the system with the proviso, “Aim small, miss small. Aim big, miss big”. Many organisations make the mistake of diving head first into the technology without the background or experience to do so, thus failing to establish any proper business objectives and scope for the project, dooming it before it even begins.

It is recommended that should organisations want to implement IoT into facets of their business, an IoT professional be consulted and a strategy well thought out and implemented in a stepwise manner.

2. Data quality

Inadequate data sets can stand in the way of IoT projects as they rely entirely on the information being inputted into the system. It’s not a matter of trying to force the fit of your data into IoT but selecting the correct solution and integration mechanism to fit your data. The problem again is rushing to get in on the IoT action, that often the first choice is not always the best choice. Consultation with experts regarding the framework in mind and the system in place can prevent these issues.

3. Teamwork

This is by far the largest stumbling block to IoT projects. The project is often placed on the IT manager’s desk, when IoT should be a business-centric decision. Cisco determined in its survey that most of the failure factors were resultant of people and relationships.

Collaboration between IT and business departments is absolutely essential to the success of any IoT project. A technologically motivated organisational culture, paired with proper training and expertise, will give a business the best possible chance of succeeding at integrating IoT into their business dynamic.

4. Money, money, money

Often at the start of the project, things go according to plan. But as the project evolves and situations shift and strategies need altering, the budget often does not stretch to account for these eventualities. This can result in projects going belly-up as the money runs out before the project sees the light of day.

5. Security

Security control is the thorn in many IoT champions’ side. IoT is inherently vulnerable to cyber-attacks because the end-points are usually run-of-the-mill devices that have no built-in security.

To address these problems, Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s CEO, suggests implementing security controls across the entire corporate network. He suggests the Cisco product IoT Threat Defence, due for release in June, to circumvent these issues. Robbins claims that the product will secure areas such as “network safety, behavioural analytics, data security, accessibility, cloud security and malware protection”. The product will offer anomaly detection of IoT network traffic, identify compromised devices and mitigate human error.

There is no question that IoT will become a part of every facet of business in the near future. What needs to be kept in mind is that in order to roll out these projects effectively, well thought out, cohesive strategies need to be in place with a modular format of implementation, to avoid an all-eggs-in-one-basket type of failure. Additionally, it is important to cultivate a tech culture in the organisation and ensure collaboration from all sectors before embarking on an IoT project.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?