Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

$10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

range extender
Credit: Amazon

The AC1200 is a wifi range extender that transmits its signal through your home wiring via your wall outlets, so walls and floors won't slow it down. Game online and watch HD movies in any room. The powerline adapter is simple to use -- it sets up in minutes, plugs into any power outlet, works with all routers, and up to 16 can be added to the same network, making it easy to expand your Wi-Fi across your home. Right now the price on this highly rated wifi extender will be reduced $10 to $99.99 in your shopping cart when you "clip" a special coupon.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "$10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Next read this:
At a Glance

  • TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender AV1200 Powerline Edition with Outlet Pass-Through (TL-WPA8630P KIT)

    $109.99 MSRP $109.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

NEW! Download the State of the CIO 2017 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

1 small business security
How to run your small business with free open source software

From alternatives to Microsoft Office to full-blown ERP systems, open source software can provide free...

iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel
iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel: Why I'm switching to Pixel

iPhone may have the retina display, but Google's phone is Pixel perfect. 

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
test examination scantron pencil bubbles standardized
Blind skills challenges help vet true tech talent

Skills-testing platforms place your hiring focus on verified talent -- where it should be

Hard truths of dealing with ageism in IT
The hard truths of navigating ageism in IT

In an industry that favors youth over experience, the best defense against age discrimination may be...

invisible man
Serverless computing: the basics

The latest cloud buzzword sounds like an oxymoron; it’s actually a new programming model that abstracts...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...