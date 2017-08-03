Next-Generation Operations: When the Back Office Becomes the Front Office

We’ve all had this type of experience: You call a company’s customer service line. You answer a series of questions about your identity and account information, after which you’re shuttled off to another representative who asks the same questions all over again. If you’re transferred again, chances are you go through the gauntlet a third time, your blood pressure rising with each handoff.

Companies don’t annoy their customers like that because they want to. They do it because they’ve lost control of data. Years of contact with customers through a proliferating variety of channels has turned their vast collection of customer, financial, supply chain, and other systems into silos of disparate (sometimes conflicting), outdated, or incorrect information.

As businesses become more digital, they can no longer rely on degraded or poorly integrated information. An attitude change is in order, one that puts the customer at the center of an intelligent data management and governance strategy that makes relevant information accessible to anyone in the organization who can benefit from it.

Transformational CIOs understand that even operations that don’t frequently touch customers – such as finance, human resources, and research & development – have an impact on customer experience. As the bridge between disparate departments, CIOs are in a unique position to drive customer centricity across the entire organization.

“Most processes are focused on serving only the [function] that executes them. So, for example, the sales forecast is only useful within the sales and maybe finance functions,” Graeme Thompson, CIO of Informatica, said in a recent episode of The Big Pivot podcast. “If the processes and systems are connected and use the same underlying data structure, then the data produced in one area is useful in another.”

That requires a change in both culture and data governance practices. Not long ago, many businesses had the luxury of defining customer information in whatever ways were most convenient for them. To salespeople, customers were contracts. To support, they were service calls. To marketing, they were prospects. To operations, they were invoices. Over time, these silos became hopelessly disintegrated.

That was OK when customers had little choice. But today, every market is competitive. Consider the monopolistic Ma Bell telecommunications environment of the 1980s compared to today’s cutthroat market for wireless services. Thirty years ago, customers were locked in. Today, more than 17 million customers sign up for new plans or switch carriers each year, costing carriers $5 billion annually in the process, according to Ovum.



The Cost of Confusion

Siloed information is an albatross at a time when customers have plentiful choice, loyalty is at all-time lows, switching costs are often nominal, and unhappy customers can share complaints with millions of people on social media. NewVoiceMedia estimates that U.S. businesses lose $62 billion each year because of bad customer experiences. That’s why 72% of businesses have placed improving customer experience at the top of their priority list, according to Forrester Research.

CIOs must be at the center of customer-centered business transformation. Strategic CIOs know that each interaction with the customer is an opportunity to build a long-term relationship that leads to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth. They also understand that transforming customer experience and improving customer engagement begins with unified, relevant data.

PUMA, one of the world’s leading makers of sports apparel, used to treat each of its regional operations as entrepreneurial businesses. That philosophy was fine in the early going, but as the company grew, duplication and redundancy hampered efficiency, product information was inconsistent across territories, and customers’ website experiences didn’t harmonize with their in-store visits.

PUMA centralized its inventory of 20,000 products in a single catalog using a product information management (PIM) solution fueled by MDM (master data management). Its website became the model for its retail outlets, so e-commerce customers knew exactly where to find merchandise in the stores. Having a single, canonical source of product information helped bridge geographic and language barriers, with guaranteed consistency and accuracy of descriptions, models and pricing around the world.

In less than two years, PUMA reached its ROI targets for the MDM investment. Traffic in online shopping and sales increased significantly between 2015 and 2016, and ecommerce conversion rates grew by 10-20%.

The New Relevance of MDM

The concept of MDM has been around for more than a decade, but it has taken on new relevance – and urgency – in a customer-centered world. MDM unifies disparate data that may have an impact on the customer’s experience – and the relationships between that data. This becomes the focal point for all customer interactions, regardless of their nature, and begins to answer the questions of which customers prefer which products, in which locations, through which channels. Customer service representatives can see recent sales activity, and salespeople can tap into service records to see if a customer is experiencing problems that may require special care.

The net result is that everyone who touches the customer has access to all the information that’s needed to deliver a personalized and attentive experience. That pays off in many ways, for companies like Italian telecommunications giant FASTWEB, which has set an audacious goal to grow from 2 million customers today to reach half the population of Italy by 2020. One factor that was holding the company back in its mission was its contract-centric customer view. Because the same person could have multiple contracts, the company had overlapping views of the same customer.

An MDM initiative encompassed a new data model centered on one customer record. To that foundation, IT architects layered on business data about orders, commercial assets, billing, and claims to create a rich and unique customer profile that’s visible to everyone who needs it. Now customer operations people can get a complete and reliable list of invoices, payments, balances, and other important indicators of account health. Marketers can use this information to sculpt customized offers based on account history. The same process is now being applied to prospecting.

Here are three points to consider about organizations that have deployed and maintain successful intelligent data management initiatives.



They start with tangible goals. In FASTWEB’s case, its goals were to reduce churn, improve Net Promoter Scores, and reduce complexity. Defining specific objectives clarifies the path to reaching them.



They use data to improve operational excellence. The goal isn’t necessarily to treat all customers equally. Organizations can also use analytics to identify unprofitable or troublesome accounts that drain financial and human resources. Deeper insights can help you to get proactive about underperforming accounts, or further personalize the experience to improve engagement with your best customers.



They change the culture. Customer-focused organizations trust all their people to contribute to great customer experiences. That means giving them the information they need to understand values, preferences, and needs along with the tools to satisfy them. Data silos undermine this goal. Managers must embrace sharing of trusted data with their colleagues. And data alone isn’t enough; the organization must commit to satisfaction at every level.

Data-driven digital transformation doesn’t have to be intimidating. There are many solutions and expert resources to help – as long as the CIO has the vision and commitment to lead the way.

To learn how pivotal CIOs are leading data-driven digital transformation to increase customer engagement, visit https://www.informatica.com/CIO.