Self-Service Analytics: Grooming the Next Generation of Power Users

Data as trusted currency is the mantra of the digital age and, more importantly, data-driven digital transformation.

To make good on the promise, CIOs must go beyond simply opening up the data spigot; they must also deliver a new class of self-service analytics that give business users access to trusted data that is timely, relevant, and clean – regardless of data type, volume, or complexity, at any speed and unencumbered by its location on-premise or in the cloud.

According to The State of Cloud Analytics 2016, 95% of organizations view governed self-service as a critical component to successful analytics. The survey found organizations are powering faster insights and giving business users more agile access to intelligent data by way of governed self-service in areas such as data integration (84%), data mapping (83%), data modeling (82%), and data governance (77%).

Traditionally, business users were at the mercy of IT for data analytics. They’d make a request, and IT would methodically work through the pipeline to dole out reports. But there was always a time lag, which minimized the impact of the findings and hampered adoption of analytics as a critical business tool. Self-service analytics changes that equation, putting intelligent data directly in the hands of business users so they can discover trends and improve business outcomes at their own discretion and pace, maximizing enterprise data for competitive advantage.

To facilitate the switch to self-service analytics, IT needs to hone in on data management technology that empowers users with the right data at scale. They also need to reimagine data management processes so users have the freedom to explore without compromising data quality or data security.

Self-service analytics is much more than a makeover involving user-friendly interfaces and high-impact dashboards and other visualization tools. A meaningful vision of self-service analytics involves new platforms and processes that ensure data is properly cleansed and prepared. This requires out-of-the-box templates and intelligent data recommendations that enable any business user to serve as a “citizen integrator.”

By creating an environment that supports self-service data preparation, data integration, and pre-built mapping, CIOs can effectively strike the balance between much-needed agility while maintaining traditional IT controls.

Spreading the Benefits of Data-Driven Insights



Successful self-service analytics also requires higher levels of IT and business collaboration. Business subject matter experts can help to define problems and the insights they need to address those problems, which sets the bar for what constitutes high-quality data. For their part, IT teams serve as the guiding force behind fostering a culture of data literacy and underscoring the importance of data governance to compel business users to take the analytics plunge.

JLL, a global commercial real estate service provider, used Informatica’s Intelligent Data Platform to transform from reactive data delivery to proactive, data-driven, customer service. Its approach emphasizes faster delivery of and easier access to robust, insightful property data.

For example, JLL’s Marketsphere application allows JLL team members to receive push notifications alerting them of client-related calls to action. The information helps them to proactively conduct portfolio planning, complete market forecasting, and identify needs before clients express them, among other benefits.

“Empowering clients, building managers, and revenue-producing partners to paint a picture or tell a story with information has been the biggest and most important change we’ve made,” says Mike Hart, Director, Research - VP, Data Management & Operations at JLL.

Self-service analytics positions IT as an active change agent to help their organization make good on the ambitious analytics goals that fuel data-driven transformation.

